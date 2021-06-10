More Than Half Of Americans Find A Gut-Wrenching Year Of Behavioral Shifts Impacts Digestive Health

New Benefiber "Re-Balancing Your Routine" Survey Reveals How Shifts in Wellness Routines During the Pandemic and the Next Adjustment Period May Impact Everyday Health

WARREN, N.J., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly two in three Americans (65%) agree finding a balance has been challenging over the past year, with roughly half revealing their physical health (52%) and mental health (48%) has decreased since March 2020. With yet another adjustment period on the horizon, shifts in wellness routines and behaviors may once again negatively impact everyday health. In fact, over half of Americans (59%) are feeling anxious about resuming their pre-pandemic routines, according to new research commissioned by Benefiber. The Benefiber "Re-Balancing Your Routine" survey of 2,000 Americans 18 and older gained insights into how Americans plan to rebalance routines, while taking a closer look at the potential impact of these changes on overall wellness, gut health and more.

It's no surprise Americans are weary of upcoming change as many are still experiencing the negative health effects of routine shifts brought on by the pandemic. Half (52%) reported working longer hours and four in 10 are finding themselves leading a more sedentary lifestyle, sitting for more than six hours a day, while a further 53% are experiencing a dip in their exercise habits. All of which can impact gut health negatively. While seven in 10 (71%) believe a balanced and healthy gut can help maintain general health and well-being, nearly half (49%) are not proactive in managing their digestive health. This could be why more than half of Americans (52%) have experienced an increase in digestive problems in the past year.

Amid this new upcoming normal, Americans may struggle to find balance again, with 35% worried they'll be making unhealthy choices when eating out and three in 10 concerned they'll exercise less once they go back to work or start leaving their home more. But others are feeling more positive about the future, with 37% expecting to travel more over the next six months and 44% saying they are excited to eat out more.

"As people readjust to their normal routines, it can take time for their gut to catch up," said Emma Venditti, Brand Manager, Benefiber "Increased stress and activities such as traveling across time zones and dining out after a prolonged absence disrupt the gut's comfort as much as your own. Prebiotic fiber helps maintain a diverse community of microorganisms in your gut by feeding the good bacteria (probiotics). This is why it's important to incorporate a plant-based prebiotic fiber like Benefiber to support good digestive health.* Benefiber is a clear, taste-free** prebiotic fiber, that can be easily mixed into beverages or recipes,‡ making it simple to add to any daily wellness routine."

Consumer confusion continues to exist within the digestive health space, reinforcing the need for additional education on how consumers can help improve their gut heath, whether from diet, supplements, like prebiotics and probiotics, or other lifestyle habits. Nearly 60% of Americans reported they are more familiar with probiotics than prebiotics, with a third of Americans believing prebiotics are the same as probiotics. Further, even though 62% of those surveyed believe incorporating a prebiotic fiber supplement can help contribute to overall gut health, only 20% stated they have taken a prebiotic within the last year. Not so great news since only 5% of Americans consume the recommended daily amount of fiber.***

"Your diet is one of the main factors that influences the makeup of your gut microbiome and ensuring daily fiber recommendations are met can provide a number of benefits," said Keri Glassman, Celebrity Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and founder of Nutritious Life. "In addition to nourishing the growth of good bacteria that exist naturally in the gut, research supports that prebiotic and soluble fibers can help stimulate the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut with immune activity. I often recommend Benefiber to patients who may not be getting the recommended 21 to 38 grams of fiber in their daily diet, especially since it's clear and taste-free,** making it simple to toss in your coffee, a smoothie or any recipe!"

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted between May 5 - May 11, 2021 among 2,007 general population Americans using an e-mail invitation and an online survey. Margin of error is +/- 3 percent.

