More Than A Dozen Unions And Associations Representing 48,000 Educators Unite In National Day Of Resistance

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in a national day of action, the leaders of more than a dozen unions and associations representing more than 48,000 public school teachers and educators across multiple school districts in the greater Washington, DC region united together behind the demand for a shared set of reopening standards to protect students.

In a joint address held virtually and broadcast live across multiple states participating in a region-wide unity break, leaders from the Prince George's County Educators' Association, the Montgomery County Education Association, Metropolitan Washington Council AFL-CIO, Arlington Education Association, Fairfax Education Association, Loudoun Education Association, Prince William Education Association, Education Association of Alexandria, ACE-AFSCME Local 250, Baltimore Teachers Union, and the Washington Teachers Union called for direct coordination between regional political leaders to develop an equity and safety centered plan around reopening school facilities.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately impacted the lives of our Black and brown, poverty stricken, and special needs students in our communities who were already facing structural disadvantages within the educational system," said Theresa Mitchell Dudley, president of PGCEA. "To prevent these inequities from worsening, it is essential students and parents across our region are provided a consistent plan and set of standards around what a safe return looks like - including proper building safety and effective vaccine distribution."

Parents and families across the greater Washington, DC metropolitan area have endured significant uncertainty over the return to in-person instruction, with a lack of coordination among political leaders leading to further confusion. Educators called for Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser to coordinate across school district boundaries going forward for a single, cohesive plan on reopening schools in the region for remote and in-person instruction.

