More Than 800 Executives Convened At 2020 OPEN MINDS Executive Leadership Retreat

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 800 executives convened October 27-29, 2020, to take part in the annual OPEN MINDS Executive Leadership Retreat, held virtually this year due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This unique experience was designed to draw lessons from the greatest leaders in American history to prepare executives for sustainability and success in the next normal. All session recordings, presentations, and exhibit booths will remain available to attendees and OPEN MINDS Circle Elite and Premium members at https://www.openminds.com/live/ until November 30.

The three-day event featured keynote speakers who covered some of the most critical issues of the day as the nation is at a crossroads due to the election, pandemic, and economic instability.

Susan Eisenhower, renowned author, speaker, policy analyst and granddaughter of President Dwight Eisenhower, shared insights that were highly relevant to the times from her latest book How Ike Led: The Principles Behind Eisenhower's Biggest Decisions. She presented a retrospective of Ike's wartime and presidential leadership, along with personal anecdotes.

John Lovelace, president, UPMC for You & Chief Program Officer at Community Care Behavioral Health Organization, discussed a 'Whole Life' Approach To Managed Care and shared emerging health plan models and implications for provider organizations in addressing social safety net issues and measuring the return-on-investment in both improved outcomes and reduce costs.

Mark Mishek, president and chief executive officer, Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, discussed how private equity investments in health care are changing the outlook for sustainability of traditional provider organizations—and offered best practices for how to "right size" your organization and grow in your lane.

Two exclusive virtual Civil War battlefield tours took attendees on a journey through history followed by live discussion of the leadership lessons learned from history and the application of those lessons for managing health care teams:

Leading In Times Of Uncertainty - Generals Lee & Longstreet At Pickett's Charge: The High-Water Mark Of The Confederacy

Strategic Decision-Making In Times Of Change - Colonel Joshua Chamberlain & Little Round Top: Defending The Union Line

The Retreat also included three special events:

The OPEN MINDS Health Plan Partnership Summit: A Guide To Developing & Negotiating Partnership Agreements With Health Plans, sponsored by Qualifacts + Credible

Seminar On Marketing Strategy Making The Right Technology Investments For Your Organization: An OPEN MINDS Executive Seminar On Technology Strategy, Budgeting & Planning, sponsored by Streamline Healthcare Solutions

Next in the OPEN MINDS executive education series is The 2021 OPEN MINDS Performance Management Institute . This Institute will be held February 10-12, 2021, and is the only event in the health and human services industry providing executives the tools they need to manage team performance in a time of transition.

The 2021 OPEN MINDS Executive Leadership Retreat will be held from September 20-24, 2021. Visit https://www.openminds.com/membership/ to sign up for free updates.

