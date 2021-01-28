More Than 450 Workplaces Named Best Workplaces For Commuters

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Announcing the 2021 Best Workplaces for Commuters (BWC) annual list of U.S.-based employers who meet the program's National Standard of Excellence by providing exceptional commuter benefits and collectively changing how nearly four million employees commute to and from work each day.

2021 Best Workplaces for Commuters list: https://www.bestworkplaces.org/list/members/

More than 450 workplaces have been named in 2021, a notable increase from last year's list. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many employers have shifted their employee populations to working remotely; BWC recognizes telework as a key benefit of a successful employee commuter benefits package, helping increase program adoption nationally. To support employers and employees making the remote-work transition, BWC launched an online Telework Certificate program and provided webinars and educational tools to help transitions be successful.

"Being designated a Best Workplace for Commuters is a notable accomplishment; to qualify, an employer must demonstrate its commitment to its employees by providing progressive commuter programs, like telework, discounted transit passes, bicycle-friendly amenities, and rideshare solutions," said Julie Bond, Program Manager for Best Workplaces for Commuters. "Making this commitment has perks. By being recognized nationally as one of America's leaders in helping employees commute smarter, these employers are able to recruit and retain talent, save on overhead costs, and work toward environmental sustainability goals."

Workplaces must submit an online application each year and demonstrate they promote a selection of viable travel choices to employees besides driving alone. Employers that meet the BWC National Standard of Excellence receive national recognition and access to an array of support services to bolster their commuter programs, including webinars, benchmark surveys, guidebooks, and peer-to-peer networking opportunities. BWC also provides tools to help workplaces assess how commuter programs benefit their organizations, their employees, and the environment.

Best Workplaces for Commuters (BWC) is the national authority on recognizing and assisting workplaces that provide exceptional commuter benefits to employees. More than a recognition program, BWC provides the necessary assistance to create and sustain employer-provided commuter benefit programs, and offers recognition and tailored support for Employers, Universities, and Sites. The program is managed by the Center for Urban Transportation Research at the University of South Florida with support from the Florida Department of Transportation. For more information contact info@bestworkplaces.org or visit http://www.bestworkplaces.org/. #BWC2021

Media Contact:Julie BondPhone: 813-974-9799Email: bond@bestworkplaces.org

