More Than 25 Canadian Bars And Restaurants Participate In Zero Waste Month

TORONTO, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Flor de Caña, a carbon neutral and sustainably produced premium rum, has launched a global initiative called "Zero Waste Month" that invites eco-conscious bars, restaurants and consumers from around the world to join forces to reduce food waste throughout the month of July - one sustainable cocktail at a time.

More than 30 countries are participating in this inaugural year and Canada is leading the way with more bars/restaurants participating than any other: 29 and counting!

"The Canadian hospitality industry has demonstrated such an outstanding commitment to reducing food waste through sustainable cocktails," said Chris Mosey, Canadian Brand Ambassador for Flor de Caña Rum. "Restaurants have run internal cocktail competitions and worked closely with the kitchens to develop some of the most ingenious and mouth-watering cocktails that are all sustainably produced."

From Banaquiris that use the entire banana including the peels, to rescued greens incorporated into cordials, and strawberry compotes made from pulp, Canada's bars and restaurants have pulled out all the stops.

As the world's only Fair Trade and Carbon Neutral certified rum, Flor de Caña is committed to working hand-in-hand with the bartending community to raise awareness surrounding the issue of food waste. According to the FAO, up to 1/3 of all food produced is lost or goes to waste, resulting in approximately 1.6 million tons every year. Fortunately, some of the best bars in the world are Canadian and these bars are dedicated to reducing food waste as a positive step towards fighting climate change.

This includes bars such as L'Abbatoir, Keefer Bar, Pourhouse, Chambar, Nightingale and more. For a full listing of all participating Canadian bars and the recipes for their sustainable cocktails, please visit www.zerowastecocktails.com. This site also shares videos of world-renowned bartenders, practical tips to reduce food waste in daily life and information on how bars and restaurants can join this cause.

The Zero Waste initiative is supported by Food Made Good, a global non-profit that promotes sustainability within the foodservice industry. "Working with an ambitious, outward-looking and creative partner like Flor de Caña is the most effective way we can accelerate progressive practice across hospitality, making bars and restaurant a part of a global sustainability solution," said Simon Heppner, CEO of Food Made Good Global.

About Flor de Caña Rum

Flor de Caña is a sustainably produced premium rum that's Carbon Neutral & Fair Trade certified. From an 1890 family estate, it's distilled with 100% renewable energy and naturally aged without sugar or artificial ingredients. The brand was honored with the prestigious "Sustainability Award" during the 2020 Green Awards for its leadership in sustainable practices. www.flordecana.com

