More Than 200 Dell Stores Launch On JD.com And Dada Group's JDDJ

BEIJING, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (DELL) - Get Dell Technologies Inc Class C Report, JD Group (NASDAQ: JD and HKEX: 9618), and Dada Group (DADA) , announced that they will strengthen their partnership in promoting the digital transformation of physical stores, creating an innovative omni-channel retail growth model and one-hour living circle, or services ecosystem, for digital products. Yi Chen, General Manager of Consumer Retail of Consumer and Small Business Division at Dell China; Lipin Wang, General Manager of the Omni-channel Computer Business Department at JD; and Guangsen Mou, General Manager of the Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Business Department at Dada's JDDJ, signed an agreement in Beijing on September 27.

To date, 79 Dell retail stores and 123 of Dell's ALIENWARE retail store s in China have launched on JD.com and JD Daojia (JDDJ), Dada's on-demand retail platform. When Chinese consumers order via JD.com and the JDDJ platform, digital products are delivered to them from the nearest Dell store within one hour by Dada's delivery riders. In the future, the three companies will partner to further expand the service radius of one-hour delivery, bringing convenient shopping experience of digital products to more consumers.

"We look forward to working closely with the JDDJ to serve consumers better", said Yi Chen. "We will accelerate the digital transformation of retail, building a high-quality retail system, and actively empowering retail partners."

"As a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider, JD has always maintained a close partnership with Dell in online sales, offline stores, and sales for SMEs. Our trust and mutual assistance have comprehensively improved customers' consumption experience," said Lipin Wang. "This cooperation effectively helps Dell integrate its omni-channel sales and services, while bringing each customer a fresh shopping experience with one-hour delivery of digital products."

"In the era of hyperlocal e-commerce, digital transformation of the retail industry is the prevailing trend," said Guangsen Mou of JDDJ. "JDDJ has committed to working with partners to promote the omni-channel strategy and digital transformation, helping the physical stores reduce costs and increase efficiency, creating more values for the partners and retail industry."

In the partnership, the three companies will collaborate deeply in product management, and digital marketing, in the meantime refine user operation and optimization of fulfillment efficiency. Leveraging the strengths of supply chain and digital platforms, JD and Dada Group are committed to offering more Chinese consumers with convenient on-demand retail service for digital products, while accelerating the digital transformation of Dell physical stores.

In January 2021, Dell's ALIENWARE had established a close partnership with JDDJ to create a one-hour service ecosystem of digital products. This marked JDDJ as the first on-demand retail platform in China to launch ALIENWARE physical stores and products. As a leader in the global PC game industry, ALIENWARE's digital products have been favored by Chinese consumers since becoming available for sale in China. According to JDDJ, sales of Dell products on the platform this August increased by nearly 10 times compared with June.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (DELL) - Get Dell Technologies Inc Class C Report helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era

About JD.com

JD.com is a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider. The company's cutting-edge retail infrastructure seeks to enable consumers to buy whatever they want, whenever and wherever they want it. The company has opened its technology and infrastructure to partners, brands and other sectors, as part of its Retail as a Service offering to help drive productivity and innovation across a range of industries.

About Dada Group

Dada is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables an improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

