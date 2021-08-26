More Than $1.3 Million Raised At Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation's 10th Annual Event

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, August 24, 2021, Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation raised more than $1.3 million at its 10th annual fundraiser, Golf For the Future. The annual fundraiser has raised more than $4.8 million over the past nine years. The foundation itself has raised a total of more than $7.2 million all that go to endowed scholarships for local Wisconsin Dells high school students. These scholarships give the students an opportunity to attend accredited secondary education programs after graduation.

The fundraiser began as a way to raise the necessary funds to operate the Wisconsin Dells High School music department, but before long, the foundation raised enough money for the music program and then some, launching the Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation.

"We created this foundation to really give back to the community that we love. As of today, more than half of students in Wisconsin Dells qualify for free or reduced fee lunch" said Todd Nelson, owner and founder of Kalahari Resorts & Conventions and board member of Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation. "We want to make sure that everyone who wants a higher education can afford to pursue it."

The day began at Trappers Turn Golf Club and Wild Rock Golf Course where more than 200 golfers teed off in hopes of getting a hole in one. After golf, more than 800 attendees made their way to Kalahari Resorts & Conventions where they dined on delicious food, were entertained by Nicholas Marks and participated in a live and silent auction.

One lucky auctioneer won a once in a lifetime trip to New York City for the 2021 Macy's Day. The VIP experience includes two round trip seats on a private jet, round trip car service to and from Manhattan, take out dinner from Carbone's Restaurant and an overnight stay at the Crowne Plaza the day before Thanksgiving followed by VIP tickets to the parade.

For more information about the Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation or to make a donation, please visit www.wdhsfoundation.org .

About the Wisconsin Dells Education FoundationEstablished in 2011, the Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation raises, invests and distributes scholarship funds for the benefit of graduates from Wisconsin Dells High School. The foundation is a 501(c)3 non profit organization whose goal is to provide all Wisconsin Dells students wishing to pursue post-secondary education the financial support to do so. For more information about the Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation, please visit www.wdhsfoundation.org

About Kalahari Resorts and Conventions Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, Sandusky, Ohio, the Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania, and now open in Round Rock, Texas, deliver a beyond-expectations waterpark resort and conference experience all under one roof. The authentically African-themed Kalahari Resorts, privately owned by the Nelson family, are home to America's largest indoor waterparks.

