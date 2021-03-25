Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") (TSX-V: YNV, FSE: 1XNA, OTCQB: YNVYF) announces its first commercial delivery of a new temperature indication solution to market with SpotSee, the global leader in shock, vibration and temperature...

Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") (TSX-V: YNV, FSE: 1XNA, OTCQB: YNVYF) announces its first commercial delivery of a new temperature indication solution to market with SpotSee, the global leader in shock, vibration and temperature monitoring through low-cost, connected solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210324005949/en/

More info and pre-order: https://www.ynvisible.com/tempsafe (Photo: Business Wire)

Working with SpotSee, Ynvisible tailored a low power, branded, calibrated temperature indication label for cold-chain and temperature-controlled shipment and storage of goods such as blood bags, premium foods, biomaterials, and medicines. Ynvisible manufactures the electrochromic display in high volumes and delivers the display driving protocol, while supporting the integration of the display in the final smart-label. Ynvisible's displays allow users to view the indication with the unaided eye.

"With the TempSafe Electrocard, we now expand our solutions offering with a temperature measuring electronic smart-label, a fully customizable time/temperature indicator solution, that can achieve sub-zero temperatures, as well as visually indicate Above and Below thresholds with Ynvisible´s electrochromic displays." says Tony Fonk, CEO SpotSee.

"Ynvisible's design, prototyping, printed electronics production, and technology transfer services make speed to market easy for our customers," continues Tommy Hoglund, VP of Sales and Marketing Ynvisible.

"We are honored to work with the industry experts to design, produce, and market a smart label solution incorporating ynvisible™ printed electrochromic displays. TempSafe Electrocard are the first temperature indicators in market to incorporate Ynvisible's low-power, printed electrochromic display," says Michael Robinson, CEO Ynvisible.

"Ynvisible is now increasingly focused on the smart-label markets. We have proven our ability to produce hundreds of thousands of electrochromic displays in roll-to-roll format. This format makes it easy for scalable integration into smart labels. We can print in several tens of millions of units per year. Our customers' solutions will benefit from our electrochromic display know-how and production capacity." Mr. Robinson continues.

In addition to launching the TempSafe Electrocard, SpotSee and Ynvisible are also collaborating on next generation capabilities for temperature sensing and indication in smart labels. Both companies are partners in the project CHARISMA funded by European Union's Horizon 2020Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions program. The project co-ordinated by the Institute of Organic Chemistry, Vienna University (Austria), includes also universities Universida de Nova de Lisboa (Portugal), Tampere University (Finland), plus other partner companies Science Made Simple, Packdesign ID Oy, and Trelic Oy.

ABOUT SPOTSEE

SpotSee is an internet of things end-to-end solution provider that enables customers to spot damage in their operations and see it in real time. SpotSee's mission is to help customers deter, detect and diagnose changing conditions and deliver that data to customers' fingertips from anywhere in the world. SpotSee devices monitor shock, vibration, temperature and other environmental conditions through its market-leading brands such as ShockWatch®, ShockLog®, SpotBot™, OpsWatch, WarmMark®, Thermax®, TempSafe®, TMC Hallcrest and LCR Hallcrest. The company has a global network of over 1,800 sales and technical service partners in 62 countries. SpotSee is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in Brazil, Netherlands, United Kingdom, China, Mexico, Illinois, and Texas. For more information, visit www.spotsee.io

ABOUT YNVISIBLE INTERACTIVE INC.

Ynvisible aims to be a leading company in the emerging printed and flexible electronics sector. Given the cost and power-consumption advantages over conventional electronics, printed electronics are a key enabler of mass adoption of the Internet of Things ("IoT") and smart objects. Ynvisible has the experience, know-how and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems. Ynvisible's interactive printed graphics solutions solve the need for ultra-low power, mass deployable, & easy-to-use electronic displays and indicators for everyday smart objects, IoT devices, and ambient intelligence (intelligent surfaces). Ynvisible offers a mix of services, materials and technology to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com

Forward-Looking Statements

