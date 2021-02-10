More Distributor Realignment For McCormick Distilling Co.

WESTON, Mo., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick Distilling Co., Inc. , of Weston, Missouri, announces another realignment with one of the country's leading wholesale beverage distributors, Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC).

Over the last few years, McCormick Distilling Company has made several significant shifts to encourage a unified approach in the continued growth of their premium brands portfolio. As of January 25, 2021, RNDC has stepped in as McCormick's valued distributor partner in Colorado, Indiana, Nebraska, South Dakota, and North Dakota. RNDC now represents McCormick in a total of thirty markets including Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Washington D.C., and Wyoming. This realigned relationship with RNDC has the wholesaler distributing McCormick brands in eighteen of its chain states and 100% of its control states.

"We are excited to expand this great partnership and continue to work together to grow the McCormick portfolio," said Bob Hendrickson, Chief Operating Officer for RNDC. "We appreciate the trust McCormick has shown in RNDC as we grew from nine markets in 2019 to 30 markets in 2021 and look forward to working hand-in-hand to continue this growth trajectory."

Established in 1856 and home to the historic Holladay Distillery, McCormick Distilling Co. is the oldest business in the Kansas City area and the oldest distillery west of the Mississippi still operating in its original location. Originally founded by "Stagecoach King" Ben Holladay and his brother, Major David Holladay, the distillery has a remarkable history. The land itself was first charted by Lewis and Clark in 1804, over half a century before the Holladay brothers began distilling on the site.

Known for decades as a regional distillery, the company grew to national distribution with its McCormick Vodka brand. In the last twenty years, the company has developed a robust portfolio now sold in all 50 states and in 78 countries, including premium brands 360 Vodka , Broker's Gin , Tequila Rose , Hussong's Tequila , Triple Crown Whiskey , Five Farms Irish Cream Liqueur , and its newest label, Whicked Pickle .

