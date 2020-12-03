More Companies Turn To John Galt Solutions' ForecastX To Get Ahead Of Consumer Demand And Mitigate Pandemic Impacts

DALLAS, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- John Galt Solutions, automating supply chain planning to empower business leaders to make better decisions faster, reports more companies are turning to ForecastX for a quick and affordable way to get ahead of...

DALLAS, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- John Galt Solutions, automating supply chain planning to empower business leaders to make better decisions faster, reports more companies are turning to ForecastX for a quick and affordable way to get ahead of fluctuating consumer demand during the pandemic.

Companies have tapped into ForecastX to accurately forecast and navigate the bullwhip effect brought on by the pandemic. Demand for products is increasing and decreasing more rapidly than ever before. As suppliers fulfill today's needs, they need digital tools that equip them to better predict tomorrow's demand.

"The pandemic has wreaked havoc on supply chains across the globe. As demand spikes, drops, and shifts, planners scramble to make sense of it all," said Anne Omrod, president and CEO of John Galt Solutions. "ForecastX helps planners overcome this challenge."

ForecastX's low price point and ability to go live quickly has led to a surge in demand, with thousands of new planners now using the software. "The surge is especially high in food and beverage and consumer goods," Omrod added. "But pharmaceuticals, industrial manufacturing, and high-tech are also turning to ForecastX at an increased rate. It is clear the need to pivot because of recent events is felt across most industries."

ForecastX is an Excel plugin that installs within minutes. The platform provides accurate statistical forecasts and demand models at the click of a button. Working in Excel simplifies data formatting and shortens the learning curve. Users can pick up the intuitive and easy-to-use platform quickly and see ROI within days or weeks, rather than months or years.

Planners do not need to spend hours cleansing and formatting their data. They simply add historical data to Excel and let ForecastX do the rest. ForecastX interprets the data and creates an accurate forecast based on the input. The plugin also lets planners collaborate and share information with key stakeholders inside and outside the business. Stakeholders can quickly make changes and the software consolidates the results.

ForecastX solves COVID-19 demand planning challenges by improving forecast accuracy with external data. The software plugin allows users to upload external data, such as infection rates, local COVID restrictions, and weather data, to accurately plan and forecast demand and supply. Analyzing these trends helps companies make faster and more confident data-based decisions.

John Galt offers cost-effective and flexible supply chain planning solutions for growing companies. Our range of affordable supply chain planning solutions includes ForecastX and Atlas Planning Platform. Our ForecastX solution leverages advanced analytics to help companies get ahead of fluctuations in consumer demand. John Galt's Atlas Planning Platform provides a comprehensive end-to-end supply chain planning solution with advanced analytics and machine learning to automate planning, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain forecasts and planning, visit www.johngalt.com

