Moravian College Announces The Launch Of ELEVATE, A Groundbreaking Program For Undergraduate Students Focused On Personal Growth, Academic Preparation, Career Exploration And Global Experiences

BETHLEHEM, Pa., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Moravian College announced the launch of ELEVATE, a program designed and created for new full-time undergraduate students, beginning with the Class of 2025, who will begin arriving on campus in the fall of 2021. Based on market research, faculty and student input as well as industry data, ELEVATE will offer a distinct student experience that prepares students for post-graduation success with extensive academic support and a focus on career preparation and global experiences.

As part of ELEVATE, each undergraduate student can earn badges that reflect 8 core competencies as identified by the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE) and qualify them for the Moravian Career Promise. The Career Promise offers post-graduation career and financial support if the student is not employed or has not been accepted into any graduate-level programs within 6 months of their graduation.

"The launch of ELEVATE and our transition to Moravian University this year mark some very significant and exciting changes for our students, faculty and staff," commented Bryon Grigsby, president of Moravian College. "The decision to create ELEVATE and launch it beginning with the Class of 2025 was based on very extensive research, highlighting what college-age students, their families, and the employers that hire them want from their undergraduate experience. This approach has served Moravian well for decades, listen to the community, hear what's most important, and create the programs and initiatives to address those needs."

ELEVATE will integrate four areas of focus into the curriculum and campus experience for full-time undergraduate students, including Teamwork/Leadership, Global Experiences, Work Experience and Career Support.

Moravian College Provost Cynthia Kosso noted that, "ELEVATE was designed to highlight the academic experience, while focusing on career planning and expanding the student's global perspective, either through study abroad or participating in a global experience right here in the Lehigh Valley."

ELEVATE will be launched with newly added staff resources and programmatic updates to provide even more opportunities for students that want to better prepare themselves through academic exploration and extensive support for their post-college lives.

"We know there's been a lot of focus on return on investment for colleges, and we feel that ELEVATE addresses that concern for our students right from the start," added Scott Dams, vice president of enrollment and marketing at Moravian College.

For more information, visit moravian.edu/elevate.

About Moravian College Moravian College is the nation's sixth-oldest college located in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, offering undergraduate and graduate degrees that blend liberal arts with professional programs. For more than 275 years, the Moravian College degree has been preparing students for reflective lives, fulfilling careers, and transformative leadership in a world of change. Moravian College is a member of The New American Colleges and Universities (NAC&U), a national consortium of selective, small to midsize independent colleges and universities dedicated to the purposeful integration of liberal education, professional studies, and civic engagement. Visit moravian.edu to learn more about how the Moravian College focus on education for all prepares its students for life-long success.

