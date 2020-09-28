Mopec Adds Head Of Government Sales

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mopec—a leading provider of high-quality pathology, anatomy, mortuary, and necropsy equipment and products—today announced the appointment of Richard Leach as Government Sales and Contracts Manager. Leach will help further grow Mopec's government sales relationships and contracts, which will allow American local, state and federal agencies to secure critical products and services through a reliable private sector partner.

Leach has more than 35 years' experience managing US government contracts and compliance. Focused on providing innovative solutions that meet and exceed customer expectations, he has a proven reputation for ensuring that agency needs are met while assuring full compliance with all applicable regulations.

"We believe that Mopec's offerings are more relevant than ever to government agencies, which need to be fully prepared for ongoing and future emergencies," said Jay Troger, CEO of Mopec. "These agencies need to be confident that they are buying the best U.S. produced products and also that their providers are stringently meeting all government contracting requirements. Richard has deep experience in government contracting and will instill confidence in our government customers."

Prior to joining Mopec, Leach managed government contracting activities for General Motors Corporation for 17 years. For the last 4 years, he has worked with a General Motors/Ford joint venture. His experience has included funding application and negotiations, program kick-offs and closeouts, compliance and partnership fulfillment.

Mopec Guardian Systems products offer a wide range of capital and personal protective equipment (PPE) that enable institutions to be fully prepared for pandemics, mass fatalities and other emergency events. These products include body storage solutions, body bags, PAPR's and PPE.

For more information about Mopec, visit Mopec.com.

About MopecMopec, based in Madison Heights, Michigan, is a manufacturer and distributor of high-quality pathology, anatomy, mortuary, and necropsy equipment and products. Founded in 1992, Mopec differentiates itself through its extensive engineering process, superior design, and market-leading quality. Mopec is Better By Design and specializes in solutions for hospitals, universities, morgues, and a variety of other markets. Mopec is committed to the production innovative products and providing high quality customer service. For more information, visit www.mopec.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Lisa Lark 313.410.8477 llark@lambert.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mopec-adds-head-of-government-sales-301139031.html

SOURCE Mopec