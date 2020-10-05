Mopar Offers Tips And Specials For Fall Car Care Month

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- October is Fall Car Care Month. Mopar, FCA's service, parts and customer-care brand, is helping customers prepare for the changing weather and driving conditions with factory-backed services and products.

"With the cold-weather driving season fast approaching, preventative vehicle maintenance is critical," said Mark Bosanac, Head of Mopar Service, Parts and Customer Care, FCA - North America. "With certified Mopar technicians and a vast portfolio of factory-backed parts and services, our dealerships are a one-stop shop for drivers looking for peace of mind before heading into winter."

Following are reminders and special offers from Mopar:

1. Maintenance during infrequent vehicle use: For vehicles used infrequently during this time, customers should refer to vehicle-storage information in their owner's manual. The following recommended practices will help maintain the health of a vehicle during infrequent use/long-term parking:

To help maintain battery life and keep the engine fluids in good operating condition, vehicles should be started at least once a week and idle in Park for 15-20 minutes with all accessories turned off. An even better practice is to drive the vehicle for 15-20 minutes once a week if possible

To help prevent flat spots on tires, drive the vehicle for 15-20 minutes at least once per week. If the vehicle cannot be driven, inflate the tires to 7.5 psi higher than the recommended pressure for longer periods of downtime

To reduce brake-rotor rust, drive the vehicle for 15-20 minutes at least once per week

2. Tires: Nothing is more important to the life of tire tread than proper inflation. Consistent tire-pressure checks keep tires performing at their best. See recommended pressures indicated on the driver's-side door jam sticker. Inspect tires for uneven wear and tear in order to determine if a tire rotation is needed.

Mopar is offering a "Buy 3 Tires, Get the 4th for $1 " promotion from Oct. 1 to Nov. 30

" promotion from Buy a set of four new Bridgestone tires and get an additional $50 rebate

rebate Mopar just launched Tire Finder to search dealer tire inventory by vehicle, tire size or Vehicle Identification Number. This feature includes all makes and models and offers a comparison tool to view tire offerings, details and pricing

3. Oil: Engine oil is the life blood of a vehicle; changing the oil at recommended intervals extends engine life and helps prevent major repairs during any season.

Mopar Express Lane service, available at most FCA dealerships, offers quick oil changes performed by certified technicians. Each Mopar Express Lane oil change includes a complementary 35-point inspection of critical components, including the battery, fluids, filters, brakes, belts, hoses, headlamps and taillamps

More than 1,000 Mopar Express Lane service centers are open in the U.S. To locate a nearby Mopar Express Lane, visit www.mopar.com

4. Battery: The summer heat can damage battery life and cause failure in the winter; fall is an ideal time to check a battery and replace it if necessary.

From Oct. 1 to Nov. 30 , Mopar is offering a $10 rebate on Mopar or Magneti Marelli offered by Mopar batteries. To see a quick video showing five telltale signs a vehicle battery is losing its spark, text BATTERY to 55155

5. Brakes: City traffic, towing and aggressive driving can shorten brake life. To avoid costly repairs, inspect pads, rotors, drums, calipers and other hardware.

6. Wiper Blades: Visible streaks or squeaky noises are signs that wiper blades need to be replaced. Check for wear and tear, including cracks or splits, in order to guarantee maximum visibility. Mopar wiper blades outperform traditional blades in the rain, snow and icy conditions with less "chatter."

7. Vehicle Interior: Quality floor mats contain everything that is tracked, dropped or spilled inside a vehicle. Durable, easy-to-clean Mopar all-weather floor mats are constructed using proprietary, Original Equipment data not available to the aftermarket and feature deep drain channels and rigid sidewalls to contain slush, snow and other spills.

Mopar Vehicle Protection (MVP) Plans Regardless of season, there is an MVP plan to fit any ownership experience. Plans include full mechanical coverage with Maximum Care, Road Hazard Tire & Wheel, Auto Appearance, Scheduled Maintenance and more. Protection plans for lease vehicles are also available.

In addition, prepaid MVP oil-change plans are available from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31:

Synthetic blend and multipoint inspection - $29.95 for single oil change/ $70 for three oil changes

for single oil change/ for three oil changes Full synthetic and multipoint inspection - $45.95 for single oil change / $100 for three oil changes

for single oil change / for three oil changes Diesel and multipoint inspection - $109.95 for single oil change / $315 for three oil changes

For information on various MVP plan offerings, visit www.moparvehicleprotection.com

Vehicle Maintenance 101Visit the official Mopar YouTube channel and click on the "Tips from the Trade" playlist for informational videos to help owners tell when it's time to visit a Mopar Express Lane for maintenance on batteries, tires, brakes, oil and more. For additional information on available Mopar accessories for the cold-weather driving season, visit www.mopar.com or contact an FCA dealership.

At-home Vehicle Pick-up and Drop-off Service Mopar offers complementary contactless at-home vehicle pick-up and delivery at participating FCA dealerships. Mopar will pick up a vehicle, service it at the dealership and then return it.

