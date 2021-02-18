Moove It, The Great Place To Work, We All Want.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moove It is a software development company with over 15 years of experience working with international clients.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moove It is a software development company with over 15 years of experience working with international clients. Through global shifts, service evolutions, and new challenges, the company has always stayed true to its values: quality over quantity, strong relationships, passion and commitment, team over individuals, and happiness and flourishing.

According to Ariel Ludueña, co-founder and CEO of Moove It, "the focus has always been on taking care of our team members: by nourishing a strong culture and lively environment, and encouraging individuals to grow and develop in healthy, happy surroundings."

The software development company offers clients like Disney Streaming Services, Hulu, Unilever, Ripple, Tabula Rasa, OneSignal, and Shopify services such as digital transformation, product design, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. It also recently achieved a remarkable milestone: obtaining a Great Place to Work® certification with an exceptional total score of 96% - well above the 85% average. Moreover, Moove It's average across all questions on the survey was 91% compared to the standard 63%.

The results are in, but the journey of continued growth while maintaining core values is never over.

"Once the results came in we were, as expected, very happy but concentrated on what we were doing: taking care of the team and the clients," said Ludueña, with a reflective tone.

