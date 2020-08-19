Moortec Provides In-Chip Sensing Fabrics On TSMC N6 Process Technology

PLYMOUTH, England, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moortec, the go-to leaders of innovative in-chip monitoring solutions today announced the availability of its well-established sensing fabric on TSMC's industry-leading N6 process technology.

TSMC N6 process provides significant power and performance enhancements of its industry-leading N7 technology and offers customers a highly competitive performance-to-cost advantage for a broad array of applications, ranging from high-to-mid end mobile, consumer applications, AI, networking, 5G infrastructure, GPU, and high-performance computing. In support of TSMC's customers, Moortec's embedded sensing technology enables the assessment of key chip parameters both during production test and the measurement of real-time dynamic conditions during mission mode. In-chip sensing continues to be an essential element to achieving the highest levels of performance and reliability within today's advanced process technologies, underpinning optimisation schemes, telemetry and semiconductor lifecycle analytics.

"We are hugely excited to be providing our complete sensing fabric solution to the design ecosystem for TSMC's N6 process, which demonstrates that despite recent global events, Moortec is still 'open for business' and able to deliver compelling product," said Stephen Crosher, CEO of Moortec. "Our long-term collaboration with TSMC has allowed us to listen closely to customers and understand their needs, which in turn allows us to deliver the sensing solutions that provide real-time insights deep within the chip, ensuring optimal device performance and reliability for early-to-market customers."

"We're pleased with the result of our collaboration with Moortec in delivering its sensing solution on TSMC's N6 process to address the design challenges on increased computing power for leading-edge mobile and high performance computing applications," said Suk Lee, Senior Director of Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. "We look forward to a continued partnership with Moortec to support our mutual customers with design solutions benefiting from the power and performance boost of TSMC's most advanced process technologies and quickly launch their new product innovations to market."

About Moortec

Moortec is the go-to leader for innovative in-chip monitoring technologies and sensing fabrics. The company is dedicated to maximizing performance, optimizing power utilization, and enabling highly accurate in-chip analytics across many sectors, including AI, Data Center, 5G & Consumer and Automotive applications.

www.moortec.com

