Moore's Global Media Selected As The U.S. Direct Response Agency For International Fund For Animal Welfare

IFAW will leverage direct response TV to engage American audiences in its mission to help animals and people thrive together

WASHINGTON, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Media, a Moore company, announces it has been named the U.S. agency of record for direct response television for the International Fund for Animal Welfare. Global Media will build and manage a U.S. direct response television program to increase support and awareness of IFAW's mission to rescue, rehabilitate and release animals into their natural habitats.

Global Media will provide strategic services to manage all aspects of an omnichannel direct response television program, including creative development, media buying strategy, call center management, program management, reporting and analytics. Global Media's services will help IFAW optimize digital platforms, expand acknowledgment and fulfillment processes and leverage data flow across all IFAW fundraising platforms.

"IFAW is committed to fresh thinking and bold action to advance their mission in the United States, and so are we at Moore," said Gretchen Littlefield, chief executive officer of Moore. "Our performance-driven approach, featuring advanced attribution modeling and a proprietary database of media placements, will give them what they need to make informed decisions and maximize results."

IFAW will tap into other Moore companies for integrated services, including:

"After consideration of several agencies, we knew leveraging the collective strength of the Moore companies was the right choice for us to launch our direct response and branding TV program in the United States," said Stacie Paxton Cobos, vice president of Brand Marketing and Communications, International Fund for Animal Welfare. "Their ability to maximize our powerful stories through data-driven strategies will help us engage American audiences to join us as we pioneer new and innovative ways to ensure animals and people thrive together."

About International Fund for Animal WelfareThe International Fund for Animal Welfare is a global non-profit helping animals and people thrive together. We are experts and everyday people working across seas, oceans and in more than 40 countries around the world. We rescue, rehabilitate and release animals, and we restore and protect their natural habitats. The problems we are up against are urgent and complicated. To solve them, we match fresh thinking with bold action. We partner with local communities, governments, non-governmental organizations and businesses. Together, we pioneer new and innovative ways to help all species flourish.

About Global Media Global Media, a Moore company, is the leading provider of omnichannel acquisition services for nonprofits. The company provides clients with a holistic view of their media strategy, spend and results across television, digital and offline channels. Strategy is driven through analysis of data comprised of results from millions of response advertising commercial placements and direct donor communications every year. This approach makes sure each acquisition dollar is put in the channel and effort to maximize it.

About Moore Moore is a global leader in performance-driven marketing solutions focused on all facets of the consumer experience. With over 3,000 employees in 36 locations across the country, Moore is dedicated to helping clients fulfill their missions. The organization provides services including strategic consulting, creative development, media planning and buying, as well as research and analytics, production management and product fulfillment, database services and public relations to nonprofit, association, commercial and government clients and is a key contributor to strengthening these sectors.

