Moore Names Andrew Olsen As President Of ResourceOne Fundraising Group

WASHINGTON, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore, a leading provider of performance-driven marketing solutions, announces the hiring of Andrew Olsen, CFRE as president of ResourceOne Fundraising Group. Olsen joins the company as current president Bryan Lank transitions to a new position as chief business development officer at Moore.

Bringing more than 20 years of fundraising experience to the role, Olsen is known for his energetic style as a driving force behind growing brand awareness and increasing market share for his clients. He has helped more than 500 nonprofits and political organizations raise more than $350 million to change and save lives.

Prior to joining ResourceOne Fundraising, Olsen held senior-level positions at Newport ONE, Russ Reid and Strategic Fundraising. He has led fundraising efforts for some of the largest and most successful nonprofits, including CARE USA, Save the Children, The Salvation Army, Best Friends Animal Society, Special Olympics, Christian Broadcasting Network, St. Joseph's Indian School, International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, Catholic Charities and Christian Research Institute in addition to hundreds of local rescue missions and more than 70 food banks across the U.S. and Canada.

"Andrew is well known for his leadership in the nonprofit sector and advancing the fundraising efforts for many of the country's top charities. He has held the same responsibilities as our clients, which makes him an invaluable resource for them and addition to ResourceOne Fundraising," said Gretchen Littlefield, chief executive officer of Moore. "He will thrive in our consultative approach of working with clients and help them navigate the cross-channel marketing and fundraising decisions to engage donors."

Olsen is the author of No. 1 best-selling book "101 Biggest Mistakes Nonprofits Make and How You Can Avoid Them", co-author of "Rainmaking: The Fundraiser's Guide to Landing Big Gifts", and host of top-ranked "The Rainmaker Fundraising Podcast." As a well-recognized leader in the field, Andrew is frequently sought after to speak at events and conferences across the nonprofit sector.

"I'm excited to join ResourceOne Fundraising as part of the best marketing, fundraising, analytic and data strategy team in the industry to serve great clients like AmVets, St. Joseph's Indian School, Ducks Unlimited, St. Labre's Indian School, Volunteers of America, and rescue missions and sheriffs associations across the country," said Olsen. "When the level of talent Moore has assembled is combined with the data insights and production capabilities of the enterprise, the results for our clients are unmatched."

About ResourceOne Fundraising Group ResourceOne Fundraising Group, a Moore company, designs and implements direct marketing solutions. The company provides innovative multi-channel marketing solutions proven to increase response rates and cultivate lasting relationships. ResourceOne Fundraising is dedicated to providing an outsourcing solution that exceeds client expectations by focusing on data-driven results.

About Moore Moore is a global leader in performance-driven marketing solutions focused on all facets of the consumer experience. Comprised of 35 companies with more than 2,600 employees, Moore is dedicated to helping clients fulfill their missions. The organization provides services including strategic consulting, creative development, media planning and buying, research and analytics, production management and product fulfillment, database services and public relations to nonprofit, association, commercial and government clients, and is a key contributor to strengthening these sectors.

Contact: Meredith Resnick

