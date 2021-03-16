Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Investors Of AQST, REGI Or APA To Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims involving directors and officers regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties related to whether insiders caused...

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims involving directors and officers regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties related to whether insiders caused their companies to make false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that:

(1) data included in the Libervant NDA submission showed a lower drug exposure level than desired for certain weight groups; (2) the foregoing significantly decreased the Libervant NDA's approval prospects; and (3) as a result, it was foreseeable that the FDA would not approve the Libervant NDA in its current form.

(1) due to failures in the diesel additive system, petroleum diesel was not periodically added to certain loads by the Company and was instead added by the Company's customers; (2) as a result, Renewable Energy Group was not the proper claimant for certain biodiesel tax credit (BTC) payments on biodiesel it sold between January 1, 2017 and September 30, 2020; (3) a result, Renewable Energy Group's revenue and net income were overstated for certain periods and there was a material weakness in the Company's internal control over financial reporting related to the purchase and use of the petroleum diesel gallons when blending with biodiesel..

(1) Apache intentionally used assumptions that were unrealistic in regard to the composition and amount of available gas and oil in Alpine High; (2) Apache did not have the proper infrastructure in place to economically and/or safely drill and/or transport those resources even if they existed in the amounts purported; and (3) these misleading statements and omissions inflated the value of Apache's operations in the Permian Basin artificially.

If you own AQST, REGI or APA please contact Fletcher Moore, Esq. by email at fmoore@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. There is no cost to you. Moore Kuehn is a New York-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers. Please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-shareholder-derivative-litigation/

