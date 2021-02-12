Moore Kuehn Encourages SYNC, NEBC, FRX, And CMLF Investors To Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to...

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

Synacor, Inc. ( NASDAQ: SYNC)

Synacor has agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of Centre Lane Partners. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Synacor will receive $2.20 per share.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. NEBC)

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. has agreed to merge with A Place for Rover. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Nebula Caravel will own just 17% of the combined company.

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. FRX)

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. has agreed to merge with Myx Fitness Holdings. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Forest Road will own only 8.8% of the combined company.

CM Life Sciences CMLF)

CM Life Sciences has agreed to merge with Sema4. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of CM Life will retain only 17% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:Moore Kuehn, PLLC Justin Kuehn, Esq.30 Wall Street, 8 th Floor New York, New York 10005 jkuehn@moorekuehn.com (212) 709-8245

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moore-kuehn-encourages-sync-nebc-frx-and-cmlf-investors-to-contact-law-firm-301227740.html

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC