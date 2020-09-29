Moore Kuehn Encourages STND, WPX, PRCP, And MOBL Investors To Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to...

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may ultimately seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief and benefits on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

Standard AVB Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ: STND)

Standard AVB has agreed to be acquired by Dollar Mutual Bancorp. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Standard AVB will receive $33.00 in cash for every share owned.

WPX Energy , Inc. ( NYSE: WPX)

WPX Energy has agreed to be acquired by Devon Energy Corporation. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of WPX will receive 0.5165 shares of Devon for every share owned.

Perceptron has agreed to be acquired by Atlas Copco North America LLC. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Perceptron will receive $7.00 in cash for every share owned.

MobileIron has agreed to be acquired by Ivanti, Inc. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of MobileIron will receive $7.05 in cash for every share owned.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

