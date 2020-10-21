Moore Kuehn Encourages NTN, CXO, AMAG, And RESI Investors To Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to...

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

NTN Buzztime, Inc. ( NYSE: NTN)

A registration statement was recently filed with the SEC regarding Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics' acquisition of NTN. Upon completion of the merger, shareholders of NTN will own between approximately 5.92% and 3.26% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether NTN's board oversaw an unfair process and agreed to an inadequate deal price.

Concho Resources Inc. ( NYSE: CXO)

Concho Resource has agreed to be acquired by ConocoPhillips. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Concho will receive 1.46 shares of ConocoPhillips per share.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ: AMAG)

A solicitation statement was recently filed with the SEC regarding Covis Group's acquisition of AMAG, which may omit material information used to evaluate the merger. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of AMAG will receive $13.75 per share.

Front Yard Residential Corporation ( NYSE: RESI)

Front Yard Residential has agreed to be acquired by Pretium and a group of its investors and funds. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Front Yard will receive $13.50 per share.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

