Moore Kuehn Encourages MSGN, HOME, CHMA And MDP Investors To Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

A registration statement was recently filed with the SEC regarding Madison Square Garden Entertainment's acquisition of MSG Networks, which may omit material information regarding the financial metrics and analyses used to evaluate the merger. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, MSGN shareholders will receive 0.172 shares of MSGE per share.

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE : HOME)

At Home Group has agreed to merge with Hellman & Friedman. Under the proposed transaction, At Home Group shareholders will receive $36.00 in cash per share.

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ : CHMA)

Chiasma has agreed to merge with Amryt. Under the proposed transaction, Chiasma shareholders will receive only 0.396 Amryt American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each representing five Amryt ordinary shares.

Meredith has agreed to merge with Gray Television. Under the proposed transaction, Meredith shareholders will receive $14.50 in cash per share.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

