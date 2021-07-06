Moore Kuehn Encourages IKNX, ISOS, ATC And JAX Investors To Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to...

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

IKONICS Corporation ( NASDAQ: IKNX)

IKONICS has agreed to merge with TeraWulf. Under the proposed transaction, IKONICS shareholders will only own 2% of the combined company.

Isos Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: ISOS)

Isos has agreed to merge with Bowlero. Under the proposed transaction, Isos shareholders will only own 14.5 % of the combined company.

Atotech has agreed to merge with MKS Instruments. Under the proposed transaction, Atotech shareholders will receive $16.20 in cash per share and 0.0552 of MKS Instruments common stock. The investigation concerns whether Atotech's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: JAX)

J. Alexander has agreed to merge with SPB Hospitality. Under the proposed transaction, J. Alexander's shareholders will receive $14.00 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether J.Alexander's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

