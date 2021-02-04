Moore Kuehn Encourages FST, GWPH, HOL, And VIE Investors To Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to...

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

FAST Acquisition Corp. FST)

FAST Acquisition has agreed to merge with Fertitta Entertainment. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of FAST will retain only 5.6% of the combined company.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc ( NASDAQ: GWPH)

GW Pharmaceuticals has agreed to be acquired by Jazz Pharmaceuticals. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of GW Pharmaceuticals will receive $20.00 worth of shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and $200.00 in cash per share.

Holicity has agreed to merge with Astra Space. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Holicity will own only 12% of the combined company.

Viela Bio has agreed to be acquired by Horizon Therapeutics. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Viela Bio will receive $53.00 per share.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

