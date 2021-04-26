Moore Kuehn Encourages DEH, MTSL, FWAA, And DBDR Investors To Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to...

NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

D8 Holdings Corp. DEH)

D8 Holdings has agreed to merge with Vicarious Surgical. Under the proposed transaction, D8 Holdings shareholders will retain ownership of only 22.3% of the combined company.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL)

Mer Telemanagement Solutions has agreed to merge with SharpLink. Under the proposed transaction, Mer Telemanagement shareholders will own only approximately 14% of the combined company

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ: FWAA)

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has agreed to merge with SmartRent.com. Under the proposed transaction, Fifth Wall shareholders will retain ownership of only 15.9% of the combined company.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. DBDR)

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. has agreed to merge with CompoSecure Holdings. Under the proposed transaction, Roman DBDR shareholders will retain ownership of only 28% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

