Moore Kuehn Encourages ANDA, TSIA, CCX, And PSAC Investors To Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to...

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

Andina Acquisition has agreed to merge with Stryve Foods. Under the proposed transaction, Andina shareholders will own under 33% of the combined company.

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. TSIA)

TS Innovation has agreed to merge with Latch, Inc. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of TS will own only 19% of the combined company.

Churchill Capital Corp II CCX) - ) - Get Report

Churchill Capital has agreed to merge with Software Luxembourg Holding. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Churchill will retain only 65%% of the combined company.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. PSAC)

Property Solutions has agreed to merge with Faraday Future. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Property Solutions will own just 6.8% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts: Moore Kuehn, PLLC Justin Kuehn, Esq. 30 Wall Street, 8 th Floor New York, New York 10005 jkuehn@moorekuehn.com (212) 709-8245

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moore-kuehn-encourages-anda-tsia-ccx-and-psac-investors-to-contact-law-firm-301218262.html

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC