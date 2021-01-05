Moore Announces The Acquisition Of Amergent

WASHINGTON, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore, a leading provider of performance-driven marketing solutions, announces today the acquisition of Amergent, a direct marketing and donor management software company dedicated to serving the nonprofit industry. Amergent will continue to market their products and services under their own brand. Moore will make available Amergent products and services to existing clients as part of their continued commitment to provide the most innovative solutions in the marketplace.

Based in Peabody, Mass., Amergent uses proprietary analytics tools to cultivate donor relationships and grow programs with multi-channel fundraising campaigns that include direct mail, email and online giving. The company is recognized nationally for turning vital information about donor giving behavior into useful and successful donor-focused fundraising strategies.

"With more than 40 years of experience, Amergent has some of the best talent and analytic solutions in the industry," said Gretchen Littlefield, chief executive officer at Moore. "The Amergent analytic tools are the best in the industry in identifying where clients should be making an investment and predicting their return on that investment. Amergent is positioned for accelerated growth as we partner our data solutions with their analytic tools."

Jack Doyle will continue as chief executive officer of Amergent, reporting to Littlefield. Rick Hohman will continue to serve as chief operating officer.

"I am excited about the future of Amergent as a Moore company," said Doyle. "We have some of the greatest marketing and analytic minds in the direct marketing industry, and as part of Moore, we will be able to offer new services to our clients. We look forward to working with other Moore clients who will benefit from our analytics and Portfolio Software."

About Moore Moore is a global leader in performance-driven marketing solutions focused on all facets of the consumer experience. Comprised of 37 companies with 3,000 employees as of now, Moore is dedicated to helping clients fulfill their missions. The organization provides services including strategic consulting, creative development, media planning and buying, research and analytics, production management and product fulfillment, database services and public relations to nonprofit, association, commercial and government clients, and is a key contributor to strengthening these sectors.

About Amergent Amergent, a Moore company, is a leader in mission marketing solutions for nonprofit clients. Amergent has 40 years of experience as direct marketing data consultants, fundraisers and full-service providers working with leading nonprofits including food banks, world-class healthcare institutions, faith-based organizations, advocacy and conservation organizations. The company is a leading CRM solutions provider with Amergent Portfolio™ Software.

