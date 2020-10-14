Moore Announces Bryan Lank Appointed As Chief Business Development Officer

WASHINGTON, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore, a leading provider of performance-driven marketing solutions, announces the expansion of its leadership team with the promotion of Bryan Lank to chief business development officer.

Prior to taking the position, Lank was president of ResourceOne Fundraising Group, a Moore company and full-service direct marketing agency. During his tenure ResourceOne Fundraising has grown to be one of the most successful direct marketing firms in the nonprofit industry with clients such as AMVETS, St. Joseph's Indian School, Ducks Unlimited, St. Labre Indian School, Volunteers of America as well as rescue missions and sheriffs' associations across the country.

In this newly created role, Lank will work to bring enterprise solutions to current Moore clients and new nonprofit, association and government clients. Lank will work across all Moore business units to accelerate company and client growth through his profound understanding of the direct marketing landscape and customer experience.

"We are excited to have Bryan in this position," said Gretchen Littlefield, chief executive officer of Moore. "Bryan is a strategic, driven and transformative sales leader with proven experience in developing direct marketing programs for clients that engage donors, grow revenue and build brand loyalty."

An entrepreneur by nature, Lank launched two previous agencies, Reliance Direct Marketing and Peerless Direct Marketing, which is best known for creating and operating the Christmas experience events at Marriott's Gaylord properties each year.

"I am very excited to be working alongside some of the greatest direct marketing talent in the business today," said Lank. "Together we share our determination for client success by designing winning solutions that are based on the most advanced data insights and analysis available in the industry."

About Moore Moore is a global leader in performance-driven marketing solutions focused on all facets of the consumer experience. Comprised of 35 companies with more than 2,600 employees, Moore is dedicated to helping clients fulfill their missions. The organization provides services including strategic consulting, creative development, media planning and buying, research and analytics, production management and product fulfillment, database services and public relations to nonprofit, association, commercial and government clients, and is a key contributor to strengthening these sectors.

