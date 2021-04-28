Moomoo Inc. Clinches Title Sponsorship For Yahoo Finance's Exclusive Livestream Of The 2021 Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting

FUTU to leverage on its latest investment platform, moomoo, to stream Yahoo's coverage for its growing user base of over 13 million investors on 1 May 2021 @12:30pm ET、 moomoo provides a platform for viewers to join the live conversation with industry...

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moomoo Inc, an all-in-one online platform in providing trading services and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Futu Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: FUTU), announced today that it has made the strategic investment to sponsor the 2021 Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting live stream event. Yahoo Finance is the exclusive live stream host for the event which will be held on Saturday, 1 May 2021 beginning at 12:30 pm ET.

Berkshire Hathaway's Annual Shareholders Meeting, known as the "Woodstock for Capitalists", is one of the most well -attended shareholder meetings in the world. In the new normal, the event will be broadcast ed remotely. Yahoo Finance will connect moomoo's 13 million users to the only destination for investors and professionals to hear directly from billionaire investor Warren Buffett.

Millions of people around the world are expected to tune in to hear Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett, Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, Vice Chairman of Non-Insurance Operations Greg Abel and Vice Chairman of Insurance Operations Ajit Jain share their insights on economic recovery, today's markets, the company, and more.

The global pandemic has fueled a surge in interest in financial information and an increased demand for the financial news, analysis and investment tools that Moomoo Inc. provides to its users. Yahoo Finance has seen a similar increase in demand on its properties. Therefore, Moomoo Inc. decided to sponsor the live stream event to further its commitment to the investment community and connect its 13 million users to the only destination for investors and business professionals to hear directly from billionaire investor Warren Buffett.

"Moomoo and its parent company, Futu, are seeing an overwhelming demand for better investing tools, more in-depth data and the need to diversify investable assets, which we offer through the moomoo app. By sponsoring the most anticipated event in the stock investing community, we want to further our mission of connecting investors with one another and with the brightest minds in the investing community." Said Leaf Li, CEO and Co-founder of Futu.

Created with the intention of fulfilling its mission in making investing "not alone", the moo community serves as a platform for users to post investment ideas and trading history as well as interact directly with over 700 companies, fund managers, media and key opinion leaders through posts and live-streaming. On a daily basis, it has more than 1 million active users, over 310,000 items of user-generated content and over 3,000 posts. FUTU will be streaming the show live on its moomoo app, which is available in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Moomoo is currently offering an incentive to first -time users. New users who download the app and open a brokerage account at Futu Inc. could receive up to 4 free stocks and free level 2 data with a USD 5,000 deposit.*:

The schedule of the live coverage is below, with special guests and interviews for the pre and post shows to be announced at a later date.

Yahoo Finance Livestream Programming Schedule:

12:30pm ET Yahoo Finance pre-show

Yahoo Finance pre-show 1:30pm ET Shareholder Q&A with Warren Buffett , Charlie Munger , Ajit Jain , and Greg Abel

Shareholder Q&A with , , , and 5:00pm ET Berkshire Hathaway business meeting

Berkshire Hathaway business meeting 5:30pm ET Yahoo Finance post-show

Yahoo Finance post-show 6:00pm ET Livestream ends

The program will be broadcasted live on Yahoo Finance.

*Terms and conditions apply. The full terms and conditions and disclaimer can be found at https://help.moomoo.com/?tid=115.

About Futu Holdings Limited

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is an advanced technology company transforming the investing experience by offering a fully digitized brokerage and wealth management platform. Pursuing a massive opportunity to facilitate a once-in-a-generation shift in the wealth management industry and build a digital gateway into broader financial services. The organization's primary fee-generating services include trade execution and margin financing which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options, futures and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, across different markets. Futu enhances the user and client experience with market data and news, research, as well as powerful analytical tools, providing them with a data -rich foundation to simplify the investment decision-making process. Futu has also embedded social media tools to create a network centered around its users and provide connectivity to users, investors, companies, analysts, media and key opinion leaders.

About Moomoo Inc .

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Moomoo Inc. is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU) , with its mission to transform personal investing experience with an intuitive user interface, fully digitized trading platform in the U.S. and globally.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moomoo-inc-clinches-title-sponsorship-for-yahoo-finances-exclusive-livestream-of-the-2021-berkshire-hathaway-shareholders-meeting-301279461.html

