Moody's Named To The Fortune 500

Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) today announced that it has been named to the Fortune 500 for the first time, reflecting the strength and momentum of its strategy as a global integrated risk assessment firm and the resilience of its global employee base.

"Moody's achieved record revenue growth in 2020, in part because we never wavered in our support for each other and because we stayed focused on providing expertise to our customers when they needed it most," said Rob Fauber, President & CEO of Moody's. "Our inclusion in the Fortune 500 recognizes the contribution of our employees in achieving these results - even during challenging times - and I am deeply grateful for their dedication."

Moody's generated $5.4 billion in revenue in 2020, due in large part to strong market demand for Moody's data, analytics, and trusted insights during the COVID-19 pandemic. Recognition in the Fortune 500 reflects the clarity of Moody's strategic direction and its growth during a period of unprecedented market turbulence.

Building on the heritage of the rating agency, Moody's Investors Service, in 2007 Moody's launched Moody's Analytics to further build the firm's data and analytical capabilities, serving a broader range of customers to help them make better decisions about a wider range of risks.

