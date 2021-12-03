Moody's Corporation To Present At A Fireside Chat With Goldman Sachs On December 10, 2021

Moody's Corporation (MCO) - Get Moody's Corporation Report announced today that Mona Breed, Chief Information Officer, will speak at a fireside chat hosted by Goldman Sachs on Friday, December 10, 2021 at approximately 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Individuals can access the call by dialing +1-877-208-2954. The passcode for the call is 103797. The teleconference's audio will also be webcast live and can be accessed at Moody's Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com.

ABOUT MOODY'S CORPORATION

