Moody's Analytics Wins Three Structured Finance Awards In Chartis RiskTech100®

Moody's Analytics has won three categories for our structured finance offerings in this year's Chartis RiskTech100®: Pricing & Analytics: Credit for the Banking Book, Pricing & Analytics: Credit for CLOs, and OpsTech: Securitization Services.

Moody's Analytics has won three categories for our structured finance offerings in this year's Chartis RiskTech100®: Pricing & Analytics: Credit for the Banking Book, Pricing & Analytics: Credit for CLOs, and OpsTech: Securitization Services. Moody's Analytics also earned the #2 overall ranking, up from #4 the last two years, along with a total of 10 category wins.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201208005217/en/

A thorough understanding of the structured finance community's needs underlies our award-winning suite of solutions, which includes the Structured Finance Portal and other analytical platforms for investors along with the Ki™ solution for issuers of securitizations.

For example, we have learned that flexibility in accessing structured finance data and analytics is essential—some structured market participants prefer a web portal, some require local or hosted APIs, while others make use of data feeds or different microservices. However a customer chooses to access the content they need, Moody's Analytics is able to provide it.

Reaching back almost 30 years, the depth of Moody's Analytics structured finance data is unmatched. Our technology infrastructure allows that rich and extensive information to be delivered quickly, in exactly the ways customers want. This combination of data and technology differentiates the Moody's Analytics structured finance offerings and was a key driver of these awards.

We continue to strengthen our offerings in line with evolving market needs. Among recent developments:

» The new CLO Credit Events tool allows users to analyze multiple credit events: collateral quality compliance test failures, deterioration of collateral quality tests for CLO deals, credit rating migrations, price changes, and more.

» Scenario Manager, our new cashflow assumptions repository, lets users categorize, store, and run their cashflow scenarios by certain ABS asset classes.

» Enhanced cashflow capabilities allow users to generate faster return times and optimize their experience.

"Structured finance market participants are under more pressure than ever before to make better, faster decisions," said Nicole Lawrence, Senior Director at Moody's Analytics. "For our growing customer base we are proud to enable those decisions with the right information, accessed quickly and flexibly. We have invested significantly to continue expanding our structured finance capabilities, and we are honored to win these three awards from Chartis, which validate our strategy."

These wins for our structured finance solutions add to the growing list of industry recognition for Moody's Analytics, which includes Securitization Technology Provider of the Year at the 2020 GlobalCapital US Securitization Awards.

Moody's Analytics, Moody's, and all other names, logos, and icons identifying Moody's Analytics and/or its products and services are trademarks of Moody's Analytics, Inc. or its affiliates. Third-party trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

About Moody's Analytics

Moody's Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody's Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (MCO) - Get Report. Moody's Corporation reported revenue of $4.8 billion in 2019, employs approximately 11,400 people worldwide and maintains a presence in more than 40 countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201208005217/en/