Moody's Analytics Wins Best Decision Management Solution At AI Breakthrough Awards

Moody's Analytics has won Best Decision Management Solution at the 2020 AI Breakthrough Awards. We won this award for the QUIQspread™ solution, our automated financial spreading tool, and for our CreditLens™ credit lifecycle management solution.

The QUIQspread solution uses machine learning to understand an institution's financial data spreading policies. The tool is built on our financial spreading expertise and expansive data resources—it's trained on the financials of more than 22 million private firms, which helps immediately improve the accuracy of clients' spreads. The more spreads it runs, the smarter it becomes and the less time and resources it requires. To ensure scalability, the QUIQspread tool was built as a software-as-a-service solution.

The QUIQspread solution integrates easily with clients' internal loan systems, and seamlessly with the Moody's Analytics CreditLens solution. This cloud-based solution combines access to our unparalleled data and analytics with digitization and automation capabilities, enabling businesses to make better, faster credit decisions. Firms using the CreditLens solution are able to run financial statements through the QUIQspread tool without leaving the platform.

"We're honored to win this AI Breakthrough Award," said Eric Grandeo, Senior Director at Moody's Analytics. "Across everything we do at Moody's Analytics, our shared goal is to help customers make better decisions. Taking the prize for Best Decision Management Solution is especially gratifying."

The QUIQspread solution was developed by the Moody's Analytics Accelerator, the company's innovation engine. The Accelerator uses emerging technologies to create new risk management solutions.

Last year, we won Best Financial Services AI Solution at the Artificial Intelligence Awards for the QUIQspread solution.

About Moody's AnalyticsMoody's Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody's Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (MCO) - Get Report. Moody's Corporation reported revenue of $4.8 billion in 2019, employs approximately 11,200 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 40 countries.

