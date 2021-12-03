Moody's Acquires PassFort And Agrees To Acquire Kompany, Expanding KYC And Compliance Capabilities

Moody's Corporation (MCO) - Get Moody's Corporation Report announced today that it has acquired PassFort Limited and entered into an agreement to acquire 360kompany AG (kompany), two European providers of onboarding and Know Your Customer (KYC) technology solutions. The acquisitions complement Moody's technology, data, and analytical capabilities, and enhance its industry-leading customer solutions for KYC, anti-money laundering, compliance, and counterparty risk.

"Our customers rely on our data and analytical tools to make decisions about who they do business with," said Keith Berry, General Manager of Moody's KYC business unit. "PassFort and kompany are innovators in the compliance and regulatory space, and their technologies will upgrade and accelerate our customers' onboarding and monitoring processes."

PassFort is a U.K. SaaS-based workflow platform for identity verification, customer onboarding, and risk analysis. Its software delivers data from over 25 third-party providers and automates the collection, verification, and secure storage of customer and supplier due diligence documentation. The integration of PassFort's platform into Moody's suite of KYC and compliance offerings will create a more holistic workflow solution, allowing customers to incorporate Moody's data, including credit, cyber, ESG, and climate analytics, directly into their proprietary processes.

kompany is a Vienna, Austria-based platform for audit-proof business verification and KYC, operating a network of primary source information on more than 115 million companies across 200 jurisdictions. kompany's API will enable Moody's customers to complete shareholder analysis and entity verification in real-time, as well as retrieve original company filings and documents to meet their regulatory demands.

The acquisition of PassFort and planned acquisition of kompany follow Moody's recent investments in KYC capabilities. Moody's will integrate both companies into its KYC business within Moody's Analytics, where they will augment the Orbis company database and the GRID database of risk profiles, adverse news, politically exposed persons, and sanctions.

The acquisition of kompany is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the expiration or termination of applicable regulatory waiting periods, and will be funded with a combination of cash and shares of Moody's Corporation common stock. The acquisition of PassFort was funded with cash. Neither is expected to have a material impact on Moody's 2021 financial results.

Moody's was advised on both transactions by Paul Hastings LLP. PassFort was advised by SVB Technology Investment Bank and Taylor Wessing LLP. kompany was advised by Schoenherr Attorneys at Law and BDO.

For more information on Moody's KYC, AML, compliance, and counterparty risk offerings, visit http://kyc.moodys.io.

ABOUT MOODY'S CORPORATION

Moody's (MCO) - Get Moody's Corporation Report is a global integrated risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With over 13,000 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody's combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Learn more at moodys.com/about.

"SAFE HARBOR" STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

Certain statements contained in this document are forward-looking statements and are based on future expectations, plans and prospects for Moody's business and operations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this document are made as of the date hereof, and Moody's disclaims any duty to supplement, update or revise such statements on a going-forward basis, whether as a result of subsequent developments, changed expectations or otherwise. In connection with the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Moody's is identifying certain factors that could cause actual results to differ, perhaps materially, from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. Those factors, risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, (i) as it relates to the proposed transaction: the costs incurred in negotiating and consummating the proposed transaction, including the diversion of management time and attention; the ability of the parties to successfully complete the proposed acquisition on anticipated terms and timing, including obtaining regulatory approvals (without any significant conditions being imposed); the possibility that the conditions to closing may not be satisfied and the transaction will not be consummated; not incurring any unforeseen, but significant liabilities; risks relating to the integration of the Sellers' operations, products and employees into Moody's and the possibility that anticipated synergies and other benefits of the proposed acquisition will not be realized in the amounts anticipated or will not be realized within the expected timeframe; risks that the proposed acquisition could have an adverse effect on the business of the Sellers or their prospects, including, without limitation, on relationships with vendors, suppliers or customers; claims made, from time to time, by vendors, suppliers or customers; changes in US, India or global marketplaces that have an adverse effect on the business of the Sellers; the outcome of legal proceedings if any which may arise following the announcement of the proposed acquisition; any meaningful changes in the credit markets to the extent that they increase the cost of financing for the transaction; and the ability of the Sellers to comply successfully with the various governmental regulations applicable to their business, as they exist from time to time, and the risk of any failure relating thereto; and (ii) as it relates to Moody's generally: the impact of COVID-19 on volatility in the U.S. and world financial markets, on general economic conditions and GDP in the U.S. and worldwide, and on the Moody's own operations and personnel; future world-wide credit market disruptions or economic slowdowns, which could affect the volume of debt and other securities issued in domestic and/or global capital markets; other matters that could affect the volume of debt and other securities issued in domestic and/or global capital markets, including regulation, credit quality concerns, changes in interest rates and other volatility in the financial markets such as that due to Brexit and uncertainty as companies transition away from LIBOR; the level of merger and acquisition activity in the U.S. and abroad; the uncertain effectiveness and possible collateral consequences of U.S. and foreign government actions affecting credit markets, international trade and economic policy, including those related to tariffs, tax agreements and trade barriers; concerns in the marketplace affecting our credibility or otherwise affecting market perceptions of the integrity or utility of independent credit agency ratings; the introduction of competing products or technologies by other companies; pricing pressure from competitors and/or customers; the level of success of new product development and global expansion; the impact of regulation as an NRSRO, the potential for new U.S., state and local legislation and regulations; the potential for increased competition and regulation in the EU and other foreign jurisdictions; exposure to litigation related to our rating opinions, as well as any other litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries to which Moody's may be subject from time to time; provisions in U.S. legislation modifying the pleading standards and EU regulations modifying the liability standards, applicable to credit rating agencies in a manner adverse to credit rating agencies; provisions of EU regulations imposing additional procedural and substantive requirements on the pricing of services and the expansion of supervisory remit to include non-EU ratings used for regulatory purposes; the possible loss of key employees; failures or malfunctions of our operations and infrastructure; any vulnerabilities to cyber threats or other cybersecurity concerns; the outcome of any review by controlling tax authorities of Moody's global tax planning initiatives; exposure to potential criminal sanctions or civil remedies if Moody's fails to comply with foreign and U.S. laws and regulations that are applicable in the jurisdictions in which Moody's operates, including data protection and privacy laws, sanctions laws, anti-corruption laws, and local laws prohibiting corrupt payments to government officials; the impact of mergers, acquisitions or other business combinations and the ability of Moody's to successfully integrate acquired businesses; currency and foreign exchange volatility; the level of future cash flows; the levels of capital investments; and a decline in the demand for credit risk management tools by financial institutions. These factors, risks and uncertainties as well as other risks and uncertainties that could cause Moody's actual results to differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, projected, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements are currently, or in the future could be, amplified by the COVID-19 outbreak, and are described in greater detail under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of Moody's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in other filings made by Moody's from time to time with the SEC or in materials incorporated herein or therein. Stockholders and investors are cautioned that the occurrence of any of these factors, risks and uncertainties may cause Moody's actual results to differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, projected, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements, which could have a material and adverse effect on Moody's business, results of operations and financial condition. New factors may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Moody's to predict new factors, nor can Moody's assess the potential effect of any new factors on it.

