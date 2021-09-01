Moody Minimalism Meets Effortless Editorial Chic With Dark Romantics By NUDESTIX

TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NUDESTIX is thrilled to announce the launch of Dark Romantics, a 6-Piece Magnetic Eye Pencil Kit featuring four new, bold shades that are designed to be your backstage pass to creating moody, minimalistic eyes with...

TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NUDESTIX is thrilled to announce the launch of Dark Romantics, a 6-Piece Magnetic Eye Pencil Kit featuring four new, bold shades that are designed to be your backstage pass to creating moody, minimalistic eyes with an edge.

Made in Korea, the innovative formulas are long-wearing, lightweight, and luxurious. Vegan, hypoallergenic, gluten-, cruelty-, and fragrance-free, NUDESITX 's multi-taking and waterproof Magnetic Eye Pencils are must haves for every makeup arsenal. Let's take a deeper look at what this collection contains!

Magnetic Matte Eye Color This 3-in-1 long wearing, easy to use, eye shadow pencil provides intense color, precise lining, and primes lids for all day wear.

Terra (soft terracotta)

(soft terracotta) Cocoa (dark chocolate brown)

(dark chocolate brown) Hot Stone (cool greige) *NEW*

(cool greige) *NEW* Shady Algae (deep, smokey green) *NEW*

(deep, smokey green) *NEW* OH! Bergine(cool eggpplant) *NEW*

Magnetic Luminous Eye Color This 4-in-1 eye makeup crayon works as an eyeshadow, eyelid primer, eyeliner, and cream highlighter stick, providing a beautifully bold or sexy and subtle color payout. These satin finish crayons provide an intense color that lasts up to nine hours. Infused with lush, mega-hydrating ingredients with super creamy, waterproof, quick-drying, and non-sticky formulas for buildable color.

Sugar Baby(luminous crystal) *NEW*

"Dark Romantics was inspired by our love for art and natural beauty, and we want to give everyone an opportunity to express their modern-day moods" said Jenny Frankel, Co-Founder and President of NUDESTIX. "By utilizing earth tones, this kit was curated to feature our gratitude for the natural colors of stone, cocoa, earth, ice, root vegetables, and algae."

NUDESTIX 's award winning collection of foolproof makeup takes care of every beauty need, leaving you with a fresh faced, no-makeup makeup look that emphasizes your natural beauty. Our standards are sky high, meaning all Nudestix products are formulated with good-for-your-skin ingredients that are cruelty- and gluten-free with clean and vegan options allowing you to feel even better about every purchase.

NUDESTIX Dark Romantics 6-Piece Eye Kit is available on www.nudestix.com starting August 3 rd, 2021 retailing for ( $59 USD / $62 CAD, value of $156)and comes in its own carrying tin with sharpener. It will be available across all major USA retailerpartners like Sephora, Ulta Beauty, Nordstrom, Revolve, etc., via online, app, and in-store, as of August 15 th , 2021 onward.

ABOUT NUDESTIX NUDESTIX is the brainchild of sisters Ally and Taylor Frankel (as well as their chemical engineer mother, Jenny Frankel), who love all-out natural makeup, opting for that barely-there look with only a touch of color to accentuate their finest features. After explaining that current makeup brands and collections simply don 't appeal to their no-nonsense attitude, they created NUDESTIX. NUDESTIX believes that your natural skin should thrive and that you only need to cover here and there to get that perfectly, "go nude but better" look.

For further information on Dark Romantics, or general brand details on NUDESTIX or NUDESKIN BY NUDESTIX, please contact chrismello@nudestix.com, or check us out via NUDESTIX.COM.

Chris Mello Chrismello@nudestix.com | 416-667-8214 x209

