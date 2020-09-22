Monument Live Announces Exclusive Line Up Of Speakers

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative online treatment company Monument is announcing an exclusive line-up of distinguished speakers for Monument Live, a new inspiring virtual event series celebrating stories of sobriety and beyond. Launched in August, Monument Live features honest conversations with activists, actors, athletes, authors, and more about how they changed their relationship with alcohol. Monument is an affordable, accessible, and research-based online platform and community whose mission is to empower people to get more out of life by drinking less. Co-founded by seasoned entrepreneur Mike Russell, Monument's vision is a world where a healthy relationship with alcohol is attainable and celebrated by all. The next Monument Live event will take place on Thursday, September 24, with special guest Elizabeth Vargas.

The inspirational event series by Monument connects the community with guests in an intimate setting that facilitates honest and uplifting conversation. Monument Live launched with Emmy- and four-time James Beard Award-winning TV personality, chef, writer, teacher, and social justice advocate, Andrew Zimmern, who shared with the Monument Live community how his sobriety saved his life. Other upcoming guests include: Emmy Award-winning journalist and best selling author Elizabeth Vargas, who will speak this Thursday, September 24, television celebrity Mike " The Situation " Sorrentino, who will speak on October 21, and iconic baseball player Darryl Strawberry, who will speak on November 19.

The event series by Monument highlights the importance of community to the company. In addition to exclusive programming like Monument Live, Monument connects members to peer support via therapist-moderated support groups and an anonymous forum where they can give and receive motivation as they take steps toward sobriety or moderation. By inviting accomplished guests to share their own journeys to change their drinking, Monument Live breaks down the stigma around these conversations and gets more people the support they deserve.

"The most precious gift I have ever received has been my sobriety, without it I would have been dead long ago. With it, incredible things have come to pass. We have an addiction and alcoholism crisis in America and we can't lose sight of the fact that every mechanism for connection and recovery has to be pursued for those still suffering. Monument is one of many amazing organizations helping those in need and I am thrilled to align with them for this special event," said Live guest, Andrew Zimmern.

"I have never felt more alone than when I was struggling with alcohol," says upcoming Live guest, Elizabeth Vargas. "I am looking forward to speaking with the Monument Community about my journey to sobriety - trust me, life can be so much better!"

Since launching in May, Monument has already connected 8,000+ members to a powerful community, and holistic support and resources to change their drinking. Monument community members get free access to an anonymous forum, therapist-moderated support groups, and a collection of expert resources. Monument has also connected over 1,000 members to licensed physicians and specialized therapists who develop evidence-based personalized treatment plans unique to members' needs and goals. The Monument community is dedicated to supporting members' progress, free of judgment, shame, and negativity.

