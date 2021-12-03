Montrose Environmental Group To Attend Capital One Securities 16th Annual Energy Conference

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (the "Company," "Montrose" or "MEG") (NYSE: MEG) today announced that the Company will attend the Capital One Securities 16th Annual Energy Conference to be held virtually on December 6-8, 2021.

About Montrose

