Montréal Exchange Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Luc Fortin, President & CEO, Montreal Exchange & Global Head of Trading, TMX Group, joined the TMX team to celebrate the launch of extended trading hours on Montréal Exchange (MX) offering investors in the Asia Pacific region the opportunity to trade in their local time.

Syncing MX's trading hours with Asia Pacific markets supports the growing demand among global investors for Canadian listed derivatives to augment a diversified portfolio strategy. Canada offers compelling value for investors all over the world, including access to highly-liquid, world class markets and a leading global economy. With extended trading hours, investors can better hedge and manage risk while executing cross-market strategies almost 24 hours a day.

