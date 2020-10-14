Monterey County CVB Launches "Monterey Moments" Mask Contest

MONTEREY, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its responsible travel initiative to encourage and promote safe and responsible behavior when traveling in Monterey County, the Monterey County Convention and Visitors Bureau (Monterey County CVB) is launching a face mask contest inspired by the organization's "Grab Life by the Moments" campaign. The public is encouraged to vote online for their favorite of four destination-themed pieces of artwork from local artists now through midnight PST on October 23. Winners will be printed on reusable masks that will be available to the visitors and guests (for free) in November.

The Arts Council for Monterey County (Arts4MC) led the effort by commissioning four local artists to create imagery representing unique places and moments found within the destination. From showcasing the region's diverse marine animals to paying tribute to its agricultural bounty, the artwork featured as part of the contest include:

1. Point Pinos Lighthouse, Pacific Grove, CA - By Cheryl KampeAs a local artist living and working on the Monterey Peninsula, Kampe is known for her landscapes in oil and watercolor. She often finds herself inspired by the beauty surrounding Pacific Grove and uses that inspiration to create artwork that is familiar yet encompasses abstract qualities. Kampe's Monterey Moment is inspired by Point Pinos Lighthouse. As the oldest continually operating lighthouses on the West Coast, she notes the pastel painting captures a quintessential landscape in Monterey County.

2. Monterey Sea Otters, Monterey, CA - By Diane GrindolA Chicago transplant, Grindol fell in love with the Monterey Peninsula in 1982 and has dedicated years photographing the region. She occupies studio space at ArtWorks in the American Tin Cannery building and enjoys acquainting visitors with Monterey's natural beauty and abundant wildlife. Grindol's Monterey Moment is inspired by a photo she snapped of a sea otter and pup cavorting behind the Monterey Bay Aquarium. To capture an otter's playful and inquisitive nature in the watercolor portrait, she used a crayon resist technique and created texture using salt and rubbing alcohol.

3. Highway 1, Big Sur, CA - By Beau Bernier Frank Beau Bernier Frank is an oil painter represented by Big Sur, California's Post Ranch Inn and Australia's 19 Karen Gallery. Frank is known for his "Off the Grid" collection featuring a juxtaposition of black and white portraits with colorful landscapes, as well as his "Window" series of landscapes painted on circle canvases highlighting Big Sur and the local area. His Monterey Moment is inspired by a routine Highway 1 drive to Big Sur when he worked at Nepenthe and Post Ranch Inn. With a deep appreciation for the beauty of the area, the scenic vista featured in the artwork can be found at a turn out just past Hurricane Point.

4. Salinas Valley Farmworkers, Salinas, CA - By Jose OrtizNamed a "Champion of the Arts" by Arts4MC in 1999, Ortiz has spent years pioneering the field of experimental studio space for visual art practitioners. He is the founder and director of Hijos del Sol Arts Productions, a non-profit arts organization based in Salinas. As a lead designer and painter, Ortiz has contributed to more than 70 mural projects throughout Monterey, San Benito, Santa Clara and San José counties. His Monterey Moment is inspired by the pride his mother had in working as part of one of the ground lettuce crews in Salinas.

"We've been committed to preserving the tranquil beauty of this destination for years and view our responsible travel initiative as an extension of that effort," said Rob O'Keefe, president and CEO at Monterey County CVB. "By providing travelers and our community with their favorite Monterey Moment mask for free, we hope to equip them with a fun resource to practice responsible and respectful travel within the county and beyond this holiday season."

Mask distribution locations include:

Monterey County CVB Visitor Information Center ( Monterey )

) Big Sur Station ( Big Sur )

) Carmel -by-the-Sea Visitor Information Center ( Carmel -by-the Sea)

-by-the-Sea Visitor Information Center ( -by-the Sea) Pacific Grove Visitor Information Center ( Pacific Grove )

) Soledad Visitors & Gateway Center (Soledad)

Following the free giveaways, additional masks will be made available for purchase in partnership with Monterey Bay Food Tours' online store in December. The masks will be sold for $10 each with 100% of the proceeds going to Arts4MC. With a mission to improve the quality of life for everyone in Monterey County through the arts, Arts4MC provides visual and performing arts education to more than 25,000 youth, and Arts as Healing programs to approximately 1,200 seniors, veterans and at-risk youth.

For more information on Monterey County's responsible travel initiative and to cast a vote, visit SeeMonterey.com/monterey-moments-art-submissions.

ABOUT MONTEREY COUNTY CONVENTION & VISITORS BUREAUThe Monterey County Convention & Visitors Bureau (Monterey County CVB) is a 501c6 non-profit organization that drives tourism for Monterey County. Tourism is the largest industry on the Monterey Peninsula and the second largest in the County. The MCCVB is a partnership of the hospitality community and local governments that aims to drive business growth through compelling marketing and targeted sales initiatives that maximize the benefits of tourism to its guests, members and the community. Travel spending in Monterey County was $3.24 billion in 2019, representing a 3.3 percent increase from 2018. This $3.24 billion in visitor spending supported 27,120 jobs, contributed $296 million in total taxes and generated $153 million local tax dollars that directly benefited the community. For more information, visit www.SeeMonterey.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

