Monte Rosa Therapeutics Announces Addition To Russell 2000® And Russell 3000® Indexes

BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUE), a biotechnology company developing novel molecular glue precision medicines, today announced that it will be added to the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes as part of second quarter initial public offering additions, effective Sept. 20, 2021. The stock will also be automatically added to the appropriate growth and value indexes.

"On the heels of our successful IPO, the addition of Monte Rosa to the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes serves as a significant milestone for the company as we advance our pipeline of novel molecular glues and continue the development of our unique and proprietary QuEEN TM platform," said Ajim Tamboli, CFA, Chief Financial Officer. "We are pleased to be part of the Russell indexes and look forward to broadening our visibility within the investment community."

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell Indexes, please visit the FTSE Russell website at www.ftserussell.com. About Monte RosaMonte Rosa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing a portfolio of novel molecular glue degrader precision medicines. These medicines are designed to employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively eliminate therapeutically relevant proteins. The company has developed a proprietary protein degradation platform, called QuEEN™ ( Quantitative and Engineered Elimination of Neosubstrates), that enables it to rapidly identify protein targets and molecular glue degrader, or MGD, product candidates that are designed to eliminate therapeutically relevant proteins in a highly selective manner. The company's drug discovery platform combines diverse and proprietary chemical libraries of small molecule protein degraders with in-house proteomics, structural biology, AI/machine learning-based target selection and computational chemistry capabilities to predict and obtain protein degradation profiles. Monte Rosa was launched from founding investor Versant Ventures' Ridgeline Discovery Engine and is headquartered in Boston, Mass., with research operations in both Boston and Basel, Switzerland.

