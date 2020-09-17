Monte Nido Celebrates Opening Of New Residential Eating Disorder Treatment Center In Northern California's Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Monte Nido & Affiliates, a leading national provider of eating disorder treatment for over 24 years, announces today the opening of a new residential eating disorder center in Lafayette, California. Located just outside of San Francisco, Monte Nido East Bay is now open to adults of all genders, offering programming in a welcoming, residential setting. Originally founded in California in 1996, Monte Nido is a well-recognized, outcome-backed eating disorder treatment program that has served thousands of clients for over two decades. The company is excited to simultaneously expand their footprint and come home to the Golden State.

" Monte Nido prides itself on offering unique treatment plans that provide each individual with holistic, person-centric care, and for years, we've been asked by clients, families, and clinicians to expand to the Northern California area," said Candy Henderson, MS, Chief Executive Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "Finally, that time has come. We were honored to find such a welcoming community in Lafayette, and are immensely proud to be able to offer services to more and more communities in need across Monte Nido's originating state."

Monte Nido East Bay will offer programming for adults of all genders with anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder and/or exercise dependency, as well as co-occurring substance use, trauma and psychiatric presentations. The program's approach focuses on the restoration of physiological and nutritional balance, the implementation of mindful eating and exercise routines, the elimination of destructive behaviors and the development of motivation for recovery. The residential setting in a home is designed to ensure the highest level of care outside of a hospital, offering 24-hour nursing and personalized treatment models.

According to the National Eating Disorder Association, 20 million women and 10 million men in the U.S. will have an eating disorder at some point in their lives. Eating disorders have the highest mortality rate of any mental health illness, and early intervention can be a key factor in recovery. Monte Nido & Affiliates believes recovery is possible at any age, and that help can be provided to everyone irrespective of the duration of their eating disorder.

For more information, or to inquire about treatment at Monte Nido East Bay, please contact: 888-228-1253, or visit www.montenido.com

About Monte Nido & Affiliates Monte Nido & Affiliates is the country's leading eating disorder treatment provider, offering residential and day treatment programs for eating disorders. Founded in 1996, Monte Nido & Affiliates operates twenty-five facilities in ten states, with residential programs being Joint Commission accredited. Monte Nido & Affiliates includes three distinct eating disorder program brands: Monte Nido, Oliver-Pyatt Centers and Clementine.

Media Contact: Jack KayMakovsky(212) 508-9629 jkay@makovsky.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/monte-nido-celebrates-opening-of-new-residential-eating-disorder-treatment-center-in-northern-californias-lafayette-301133342.html

SOURCE Monte Nido