Monte Nido Atlanta Now Open And Expanding Access To Care For Adults Of All Genders

ATLANTA, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Monte Nido & Affiliates, a leading national provider of eating disorder treatment for almost twenty-five years, announces today the opening of a new residential eating disorder center in Georgia. Located in Sandy Springs, Monte Nido Atlanta marks the company's first expansion in the Southeast outside of the state of Florida. This eating disorder program for all genders, including those in the LGBTQIA+ community, is a pioneering step that comes at a critical time as the pandemic continues to exacerbate challenges for those pursuing recovery.

"We're happy that Monte Nido Atlanta will make our individually-focused, evidence-based approach to treatment and recovery more easily accessible for communities throughout the Southeast," said Candy Henderson, MS, Chief Executive Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "Empowering every person to realize their healthiest selves is integral to who we are and what we do, and with this opening we are advancing that mission by removing barriers to access in a very real way for specific communities in need."

According to the National Eating Disorder Association, 20 million women and 10 million men in the U.S. will have an eating disorder at some point in their lives. Eating disorders have the highest mortality rate of any mental health illness, and early intervention can be a key factor in recovery. Many LGBTQIA+ identified people also experience unique stressors that can further contribute to the development of an eating disorder, as well as additional challenges in subsequently accessing and receiving culturally-competent care.

Monte Nido Atlanta will offer programming for adults of all genders with anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, eating disorder and/or exercise dependency, as well as co-occurring substance use, trauma and psychiatric presentations. "Eating disorders do not discriminate, and we are proud to provide adults of all genders treatment in the Southeast region, allowing them to remain closer to home and their families," said Joel Jahraus, MD, CEDS, FAED, Chief Medical Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. The program's approach focuses on the restoration of physiological and nutritional balance, the implementation of mindful eating and exercise routines, the elimination of destructive behaviors and the development of motivation for recovery. The residential setting is designed to ensure the highest level of care outside of a hospital, offering 24-hour nursing and personalized treatment models.

About Monte Nido & Affiliates

Monte Nido & Affiliates is one of the country's leading eating disorder treatment providers, offering inpatient, residential and day treatment programs for eating disorders. Founded in 1996, Monte Nido & Affiliates operates thirty facilities in eleven states, with residential programs being Joint Commission accredited. Monte Nido & Affiliates includes four distinct eating disorder program brands: Monte Nido, Rosewood, Oliver-Pyatt Centers and Clementine.

