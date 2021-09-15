Montana's® Celebrates The Grand Opening Of The Newly Renovated South Common Location

An entirely new look and feel for the locally owned and operated location EDMONTON, AB, Sept.

An entirely new look and feel for the locally owned and operated location

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The home of Canadian BBQ has reopened their Edmonton doors at 1720 99 St NW, after a facelift. Montana's South Common closed earlier this month for a complete renovation.

"We are very excited to show you our newly renovated restaurant and share some of the very best in Canadian BBQ," shares Cliff Brower, franchise owner of the locally owned and operated Montana's South Common location. "Come celebrate better days with us at the Montana's in South Common."

Originally opened in 1995, Montana's® has spread across the country to share authentic BBQ with Canadians. To celebrate the reopening of this location we will be partnering with Food Banks Canada from October 4 - 10, 2021 and donating two meals for every dine-in or takeout order.

"We are proud to bring our updated look to the South Edmonton area to serve you, where we express our BBQ roots, and comfort food offerings," says Mark Sozanski, Vice President Operations of Montana's. "Escape to a place that sends you back to the days where you can come as you are, eat with your hands with friends and family, and create lifelong memories."

The reopening comes just in time for Edmonton residents to celebrate the holidays and enjoy our seasonal steak event from October 18 to January 10. It's time to join us and Social Safely together.

About Montana's BBQ & Bar Montana's BBQ & BAR® is a Canadian comfort food joint that is famous for in-house smoked pork ribs, 100% Canadian steaks and juicy burgers. Montana's celebrates fun-to-eat, finger-licking smoked and barbecued comfort food that breaks the 'proper' rules. Our vibe is fun, casual and unpretentious, where you can laugh heartily and enjoy your friends and family. Montana's is owned by Recipe Unlimited Corporation, Canada's oldest and largest full service restaurant company. Find out more at www.montanas.ca . Follow Montana's® on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and TikTok.

About RecipeFounded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, Landing, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, 1909 Taverne Moderne, Fresh Since 1999 and Ultimate Kitchens.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As at June 27, 2021, Recipe had 25 brands and 1,327 restaurants, 82% of which are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners, operating in 11 countries ( Canada, USA, Bahrain, China, India, Macao, Oman, Panama, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE). RECIPE's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com .

