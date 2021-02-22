Montage Technology Appointed To The Board Of Directors Of JEDEC

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Montage Technology, a leading IC design company, was recently appointed to the Board of Directors of JEDEC (Joint Electron Device Engineering Council, now known as the JEDEC Solid State Technology Association). Christopher Cox, Vice President of Strategic Technology at Montage Technology joined the board, which provides governance over the JEDEC committees and Task Groups.

JEDEC is the global leader in developing open standards for the microelectronics industry. The mission of JEDEC is to serve the solid state industry by creating, publishing and promoting global acceptance of standards, and by providing a forum for technical exchange on leading industry topics. The organization consists of over 300 member companies globally working in more than 100 committees and subcommittees. Today, the JEDEC standards and publications have been widely adopted in mainstream semiconductor memory circuits and similar storage devices worldwide.

The Board of Directors at JEDEC plays a critical role in preparing, reviewing and approving standards and materials to meet the ever-changing challenges and needs for global manufacturers and suppliers. Since 2004, Montage Technology has been an active contributor leading DRAM, Register and Buffer task groups and promoting the standardization of DDR technology. Currently, Montage is serving as the chair of three committees and sub committees.

"Montage is thrilled to join the Board of JEDEC. For years, our team has been actively taking the lead in JEDEC initiatives in building the memory standards," said Dr. Howard Yang, Chairman and CEO of Montage Technology, "Montage is looking forward to bringing our experience to further facilitate the development of open standards within the organization and empower global collaboration and synergy across the industries."

As the Vice President of Strategic Technology at Montage Technology, Mr. Cox oversees new technology initiatives as well as strategic planning for the company. Previously he spent over 27 years in the technology sector working for companies like Intel, 3Dfx and AMD where he worked on everything from Memory architecture to Audio BIOS design. Mr. Cox is a significant innovator who holds over 100 patents across the different countries.

About Montage Technology

Founded in 2004, Montage Technology is a leading IC design company dedicated to providing high-performance, low-power IC solutions for cloud computing and data center markets.

