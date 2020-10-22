Montage Resources Corporation Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Financial And Operational Results Release

Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR) (the "Company" or "Montage") is pleased to announce that the Company will release third quarter 2020 financial and operational results after the market close on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Montage Resources Corporation (MR) - Get Report (the "Company" or "Montage") is pleased to announce that the Company will release third quarter 2020 financial and operational results after the market close on Thursday, November 5, 2020. The Company will not host a conference call or webcast to discuss its third quarter 2020 results due to the pending merger with Southwestern Energy Company.

About Montage Resources

Montage Resources is an exploration and production company with approximately 195,000 net effective core undeveloped acres currently focused on the Utica and Marcellus Shales of Southeast Ohio, West Virginia, and North Central Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.montageresources.com.

