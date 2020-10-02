Monster Energy Mango Loco Earns Nielsen's BASES Top 25 Breakthrough Innovation Award

CORONA, Calif., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Energy earned BASES Top 25 Breakthrough Innovation honors for the launch of Juice Monster Mango Loco. The award is given to brands and products that succeeded in making meaningful connections with consumers, an impressive feat within an increasingly crowded marketplace. Beyond BASES requirements for products that reflect strong, distinct qualities such as mass potential, longevity, brand incrementality, category distinction or appeal toward a specific consumer target, this year's list includes all six of Nielsen BAS ES ' activation profiles .

"Monster Energy is proud to be recognized as one of BASES' top CPG innovators leading the beverage industry," said Monster Energy's CMO Dan McHugh. "Mango Loco is one of many innovations in our Monster Energy family. With our unique energy blend and diverse consumer base, we are always offering new ways for consumers to enjoy Monster."

Launched in October of 2019, Mango Loco is reminiscent of "Dia De Los Muertos" - a Mexican holiday celebrating heritage and family with marigolds, mysticism, memories, and food & drink to entice the departed to join the festivities with the living. Celebrating this special occasion, Monster Energy's Mango Loco keeps the party going with its heavenly blend of tropical flavors.

Mango Loco is part of Monster Energy's elevated Juice line made with real juice and Monster's unique energy blend for a vibrant energy boost packed with flavor. The Juice Monster portfolio includes an array of elevated juice blends including Pacific Punch, Pipeline Punch and more unique blends coming soon.

Mango Loco is available at convenience and grocery stores nationwide. To learn more about the Juice Monster portfolio and all of Monster Energy's product offerings, visit monsterenergy.com .

ABOUT MONSTER ENERGYBased in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com .

ABOUT BASES TOP 25 BREAKTHROUGH INNOVATIONS, POWERED BY NIELSENThe brands that made the 2020 list reflect a wide range of products and approaches that succeeded in making meaningful connections with consumers, an impressive feat within an increasingly crowded marketplace. Beyond BASES requirements for products that reflect strong, distinct qualities such as mass potential, longevity, brand incrementality, category distinction or appeal toward a specific consumer target, this year's list includes all six of Nielsen BASES' activation profiles .

ABOUT NIELSENNielsen Holdings plc is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Nielsen is divided into two business units. Nielsen Global Media provides media and advertising industries with unbiased and reliable metrics that create a shared understanding of the industry required for markets to function. Nielsen Global Connect provides consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers with accurate, actionable information and insights and a complete picture of the complex and changing marketplace that companies need to innovate and grow.

Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com .

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/monster-energy-mango-loco-earns-nielsens-bases-top-25-breakthrough-innovation-award-301144675.html

SOURCE Monster Energy