Monster Energy Grand Prix Rider Joan Mir Powers To Record Breaking MotoGP Championship

CORONA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Energy backed MotoGP rider Joan Mir made history Sunday, when he secured the 2020 MotoGP Championship title.

Grabbing seven podiums in 13 races, the 23-year-old from Palma in Spain also became the first Suzuki rider to lift the MotoGP crown in 20 years. More impressive still, Mir is only in his second year of motorcycle racing's elite 'premier class', and fifth on the world Grand Prix stage - having previously contested just two seasons in Moto3 and one in Moto2.

"The entire Monster Energy family congratulates Joan Mir on this huge career achievement," said Monster Energy Company 's CEO Rodney Sacks. "Securing a championship title is tough enough, however to do so in only a second season of MotoGP is truly exceptional, and we are proud to be a part of this exciting journey."

Sealing the riders championship is also a landmark result for the Hamamatsu-based Suzuki Ecstar team. This is only the seventh premier class title in its 60th anniversary season of Grand Prix racing, and the first title of the modern MotoGP era since Kenny Roberts lifted the GP500 crown for the Japanese manufacturer in 2000.

Following the race in Valencia Mir said: "I still can't believe it, honestly! I think I need a couple of hours just to understand the whole situation - I 'm a bit in shock at the moment! All year there has been a lot of pressure - here and at home - with the Coronavirus; so it 's unbelievable how we 've managed the situation. Now to get the title - in only my second year in MotoGP and with Suzuki - it 's unbelievable.

"I can 't express in words how much this means to me. What I can say is that I want to thank all of the people that have made this possible. My family, Suzuki; they 've given me the support and opportunity to race in MotoGP and be world champion."

Monster Energy products are available nationwide in grocery stores, convenience stores and gas stations near you. For more information on Monster Energy products please visit, https://www.monsterenergy.com/us/en/products/.

About Monster EnergyBased in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

Media Contact info@monsterenergy.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/monster-energy-grand-prix-rider-joan-mir-powers-to-record-breaking-motogp-championship-301173837.html

SOURCE Monster Energy