Monster Energy Formula One Driver Lewis Hamilton Makes History With His 7th FIA Formula One™ World Drivers' Championship Title

CORONA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Energy-backed Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team Driver Lewis Hamilton has this weekend rocketed to a historic seventh FIA Formula One™ World Drivers 'Championship title.

The championship success which was achieved with the help of a win at this weekend's Turkish Grand Prix - makes Lewis only the second driver in the sport's history to be crowned a seven-time World Champion, equalling Michael Schumacher 's record established in 2004. What's more the victory at the Istanbul Park circuit was Lewis' 94th F1 career win - another record in its own right - and further cements his place as one of the most successful drivers in the history of Formula 1.

After the race, Lewis said: "I 'm definitely a bit lost for words. Naturally I have to start by saying a thank you to all the team that are here, and everyone back at the factories and all of our partners for enabling us and giving us this opportunity. I wouldn 't be able to do this if I hadn 't joined this team. This journey we 've been on has been monumental; and I 'm so proud of everyone. I want to say a big big thank you to TeamLH for sticking by me for all these years, and to my family!

"We dreamed of this when I was young, when we were watching the Grand Prix - and this is way way beyond what we had ever imagined. It 's so important for kids out there to hopefully see this and know that you must never listen to someone that says you can't achieve something. Dream the impossible and make it into existence. You 've got to work for it, you 've got to chase it and you 've got to never give up, and never doubt yourself!"

Lewis Hamilton joined the Monster Energy family at the beginning of the 2013 Formula 1 season, when he signed for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team. In 2017 Monster Energy and Lewis unveiled '44 '- a signature drink named after Lewis 'race number with which he began his racing career, has won multiple championships, and currently races with in Formula One.

Monster Energy Chairman and CEO Rodney Sacks concluded: "It takes exceptional talent to achieve exceptional results, and it is extremely rare that an athlete dominates the field like Lewis Hamilton in Formula 1. We are proud to be able to share this journey together with Lewis in continuing to develop the partnership between us over the last seven years."

"By securing a seventh championship title and winning the most Grand Prix in F1 history, you have exhibited unparalleled levels of courage, conviction and passion. Lewis, the entire Monster Energy family congratulates you on this phenomenal milestone."

