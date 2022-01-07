Monopar To Present At The H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference

WILMETTE, Ill., Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNPR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients, today announced that Chandler Robinson, MD, Monopar's Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference. The presentation will be available for on-demand viewing starting on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7:00am ET. Presentation Details:

Date: Monday, January 10, 2022

Time: 7:00am ET

Location: Virtual

About Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Monopar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients. Monopar's pipeline consists of Validive ® for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy-induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; camsirubicin for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma; a late-stage preclinical antibody, MNPR-101, for advanced cancers and severe COVID-19; and an early-stage camsirubicin analog, MNPR-202, for various cancers. For more information, visit: www.monopartx.com . CONTACT:

