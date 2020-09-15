Monocle Acquisition Corp. Files Registration Statement On Form S-4 With Preliminary Proxy Statement/Prospectus In Connection With Proposed Business Combination With AerSale

AerSale Corp. ("AerSale" or the "Company"), a leading integrated global provider of aviation aftermarket products and services, announced today that Monocle Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: MNCL), a special purpose acquisition company, has filed an amended preliminary proxy statement/prospectus as part of a registration statement on Form S-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). This filing is in connection with the recently announced revised business combination between AerSale and Monocle. Completion of the transaction, which is expected in early Fourth Quarter of 2020, is subject to approval by Monocle shareholders and other customary closing conditions.

While the registration statement has not yet become effective and the information contained therein is subject to change, it provides important information about Monocle's proposed business combination with AerSale. Once the registration statement has been declared effective by the SEC, the final joint proxy statement/prospectus will be mailed to shareholders of Monocle prior to shareholder vote on the proposed transaction. To view the Form S-4 filing on the SEC website, click here.

On a pro forma basis, AerSale expects to generate approximately $307 million in revenue and a 17.6% Adjusted EBITDA margin for the full year 2021. As the aviation market recovers, the Company forecasts significant revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth over the next several years resulting from the unprecedented availability of attractively-priced retired aircraft and engines for acquisition, the growth in the e-commerce and air cargo markets, the increasing contribution of MRO products and services, the rollout of higher margin proprietary engineered products and services, increased penetration of the government and defense marketplace, improved operating leverage, and continuing M&A activity.

The revised merger agreement is supported by AerSale's current owners - Leonard Green & Partners, Florida Growth Fund LLC and the Company's two founders - who will be rolling-over the vast majority of their equity in the combined company. The transaction will be funded by a combination of cash held in Monocle's trust account and common stock in the surviving company to be issued to existing AerSale shareholders. AerSale will retain the first $50 million of cash proceeds from Monocle's trust account and 40% of all trust proceeds in excess of $50 million. As a result of this new structure, AerSale will be debt-free at close. Further, assuming no redemptions from the trust account, it is anticipated that AerSale will have approximately $128 million of cash on its balance sheet and $110 million of additional liquidity available under its existing asset backed debt financing facility.

Monocle is being advised by PJT Partners; Cowen; Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP; Greenberg Traurig, LLP; and Alton Aviation Consultancy. AerSale is being advised by RBC Capital Markets; Harris Williams and Latham & Watkins LLP.

About AerSale

AerSale is a leading global supplier of aftermarket aircraft, spare engines, flight equipment, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, and used serviceable material (USM) support. The Company also provides a broad range of internally engineered proprietary repairs, products, modifications, upgrades, and other cost-saving technical solutions. AerSale focuses on commercial aircraft and engines from their mid-life phase of operating service through asset retirement. By utilizing its highly integrated suite of asset management, maintenance and monetizing services, AerSale is able to realize the highest value of mid-life flight equipment investments, while also maximizing the value, reliability, performance and safety of customers' aircraft and engines worldwide.

Headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida and with strategically located operating facilities, AerSale serves a growing global customer base. The Company's management team, averaging approximately 25 years of directly related multi-disciplined industry experience, has established customer relationships across major airlines, cargo operators, MRO shops, OEMs, government entities, and aircraft leasing companies. Supported by proprietary aircraft, engine and component pricing, utilization and transaction data, unique fleet analytics, and a highly structured opportunity identification and valuation process, AerSale's leadership has demonstrated financial success across economic cycles, and has well-positioned the Company to grow in the rapidly expanding commercial aviation aftermarket sector.

For more information, please visit www.aersale.com.

About Monocle Acquisition Corporation

Monocle Acquisition Corporation is a public investment vehicle formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus in the aerospace and defense sectors.

About Leonard Green & Partners, L.P.

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. is a leading private equity investment firm founded in 1989 and based in Los Angeles. The firm partners with experienced management teams and often with founders to invest in market-leading companies. Since inception, LGP has invested in over 90 companies in the form of traditional buyouts, going-private transactions, recapitalizations, growth equity, and selective public equity and debt positions. LGP primarily focuses on companies providing services, including consumer, business, and healthcare services, as well as retail, distribution, and industrials. For more information, please visit www.leonardgreen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Monocle's and AerSale's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Monocle's and AerSale's expectations with respect to future performance and anticipated financial impacts of the consummation of the transactions described in this press release (the "Business Combination"), the satisfaction of the closing conditions to the Business Combination and the timing of the completion of the Business Combination. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside Monocle's and AerSale's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the aviation industry and the aviation aftermarket industry generally, and on AerSale's business in particular; (2) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Amended and Restated Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Amended and Restated Merger Agreement") or could otherwise cause the Business Combination to fail to close; (3) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Monocle and AerSale following the announcement of the Amended and Restated Merger Agreement and the Business Combination; (4) the inability to complete the Business Combination, including due to failure to obtain approvals from the stockholders of Monocle and AerSale or other conditions to closing in the Amended and Restated Merger Agreement; (5) the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of the shares of common stock of the post-acquisition company on The Nasdaq Stock Market following the Business Combination; (6) the risk that the Business Combination disrupts current plans and operations as a result of the announcement and consummation of the Business Combination; (7) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; (8) costs related to the Business Combination; (9) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (10) the possibility that AerSale or the combined company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (11) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the proxy statement/prospectus relating to the Business Combination, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in Monocle's other filings with the SEC. Monocle cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Monocle further cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Monocle does not undertake to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based unless required to do so under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes projected non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin on a pro forma basis. AerSale defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) after giving effect to interest expense, depreciation and amortization, income tax expense (benefit), management fees, the airline settlement and one-time adjustments and non-recurring items. AerSale defines Adjusted EBITDA on a pro forma basis as Adjusted EBITDA after giving effect to normalized Avborne EBITDA, normalized Qwest EBITDA and estimated public company costs.

Monocle and AerSale believe that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to AerSale's financial condition and results of operations. AerSale's management uses certain of these non-GAAP measures to compare AerSale's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses and for budgeting and planning purposes. These non-GAAP measures should not be construed as an alternative to net income or net income margin as an indicator of operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity (each as determined in accordance with GAAP).

A reconciliation of non-GAAP forward looking information to their corresponding GAAP measures has not been provided due to the lack of predictability regarding the various reconciling items such as provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, which are expected to have a material impact on these measures and are out of AerSale and Monocle's control or cannot be reasonably predicted without unreasonable efforts. You should review AerSale's audited financial statements, which are included in the proxy statement/prospectus to be delivered to Monocle's stockholders, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate AerSale's business. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin on a pro forma basis differently, and therefore AerSale's Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin on a pro forma basis and other non-GAAP measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Additional Information About the Transaction and Where to Find it

In connection with the Business Combination, Monocle Holdings Inc., the newly formed holding company that will become the parent of Monocle and AerSale at the closing of the Business Combination, filed with the SEC on December 31, 2019 a Registration Statement on Form S-4, as amended by Amendment No. 1 to the Registration Statement on Form S-4, filed with the SEC on February 14, 2020 which included a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus of Monocle. In connection with entering into the Amended and Related Merger Agreement, Monocle Holdings, Inc. has filed today Amendment No. 2 to the Registration Statement on Form S-4 (as amended, the "Registration Statement"). When available, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials for the Business Combination will be mailed to stockholders of Monocle as of a record date to be established for voting on the Business Combination. You are advised to read, when available, the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus as it shall be revised, and the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and documents incorporated by reference therein filed in connection with the Business Combination, as these materials will contain important information about Monocle, AerSale and the Business Combination. Stockholders will also be able to obtain copies of the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that will be incorporated by reference therein, without charge, once available, at the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov, or by directing a request to: Monocle Acquisition Corporation, 750 Lexington Avenue, Suite 1501, New York, NY 10022.

Participants in the Solicitation

Monocle and its directors and executive officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from Monocle's stockholders with respect to the Business Combination. A list of the names of those directors and executive officers and a description of their interests in Monocle is contained in Monocle's preliminary proxy statement, filed with the SEC on December 31, 2019, as amended by (a) Amendment No. 1 to the preliminary proxy statement, filed with the SEC on February 14, 2020, and (b) Amendment No. 2 to the preliminary proxy statement, filed with the SEC on September 15, 2020, and is available free of charge at the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov, or by directing a request to Monocle Acquisition Corporation, 750 Lexington Avenue, Suite 1501, New York, NY 10022. Additional information regarding the interests of such participants will be contained in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus for the Business Combination when available. AerSale and its directors and executive officers may also be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the stockholders of AerSale in connection with the Business Combination. A list of the names of such directors and executive officers and information regarding their interests in the Business Combination will be included in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus for the Business Combination when available.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to purchase any equity, debt or other financial instruments of Monocle or AerSale or any of Monocle's or AerSale's affiliates, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. The press release is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision or any other decision in respect of the Business Combination. The information contained herein does not purport to be all-inclusive. The data contained herein is derived from various internal and external sources.

